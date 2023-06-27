Young golfers from across southern Illinois and western Kentucky gathered at Drake Creek Golf Club Monday in Ledbetter, KY to compete in the 2023 West Kentucky Junior Invitational. The field was split into age groups, with golfers ranging from 18 years old, down to eight years old.
Paducah Tilghman’s Peyton Toon shot a personal best to win his age group of the 2023 West Kentucky Junior Invitational. A card of 2-under-par 70 secured the win and marked the first under-par round of golf for the Blue Tornado golfer.
Toon started off his round with a par on the first hole and capitalized with an eagle on two.
“It really got me jump started,” Toon said. “I pared one, eagled two and from there on I was able to play with a rhythm. I’m just feeling great. I played steady, good golf and was able to score my lowest round tournament or non tournament, so yeah, I’d say I’m feeling pretty good right now.”
Joining Toon on the leader board for the boys 16-18 group was Jeremiah Foster who took second with a card of 3-over-par 75 and Maddux O’Guinn finished third with an 8-over-par 80. Carter Quint and Bennett Neely shot a 17-over-par 89, and Eli Growell alongside Avery Belt both shot 22-over-par 94 to round out the age group.
Marshall County’s CeCelia Ray took home top honors for the girls 16-18 group as she carded a 4-over-par 76 to secure the win. She beat out Mayfield’s Addie Sullivan and Katie Abernathy of Hickman County who tied for 8-over-par 80 to force a playoff. Sullivan came out on top in that extra hole to take second place. Murray’s Emerson Vaughn was the fourth in the age group to compete where she finished 16-over-par 88.
“This was my first tournament of the Summer out here,” Ray said. “That first one didn’t turn out how I planned but I’m glad God was able to help me get back through it. I always thank Him for the talent that he’s given me and overall I’m just feeling really good.”
For the boys 14-15 field Massac’s Eli Brown took first with a 6-over-par 78, Kyler Sapp took second at 14-over-par 86, Andrew Kimbro finished third with a card of 26-over-par 98 and St. Mary’s Jack Stewart rounded out the age field carding 100.
In the girls 14-15 field Mayfield’s Emlie Miller took first with a round of 15-over-par 84 and Jaryn Haarmann took second with a score of 20-over-par 92.
For the boys 12-13 group Paducah’s Peyton Courtney claimed first with a score of 5-over-par 77, Benton’s Gage Norman followed close behind for second at 6-over-par 78. Beckett O’Guinn took third with a score of 17-over-par 89, Liam Steward carded 97 and Mitchell Brown carded 98 to round out the age group.
Rounding out the field was a group of boys and girls playing nine holes in the 8-10 Open Division. Of that group, Collin Barnes claimed top honors, shooting a 39 and Mason Brown took second after a playoff against Tommy Estadt as both shot 41. Maggie Estadt shot 43, Kylie Miller shot 46, Miller Dunn shot 48, Paislie Miller shot 55, Gabe Lopez-Morris shot 60 and Emma Belt shot 65.
