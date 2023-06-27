Young golfers from across southern Illinois and western Kentucky gathered at Drake Creek Golf Club Monday in Ledbetter, KY to compete in the 2023 West Kentucky Junior Invitational. The field was split into age groups, with golfers ranging from 18 years old, down to eight years old.

Paducah Tilghman’s Peyton Toon shot a personal best to win his age group of the 2023 West Kentucky Junior Invitational. A card of 2-under-par 70 secured the win and marked the first under-par round of golf for the Blue Tornado golfer.

