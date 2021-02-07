EDDYVILLE — What is adversity? It can mean different things to different teams. Eight 3-pointers allowed and a 15-point deficit, all in the first quarter, would be enough to cripple most teams. But not the Lyon County Lyons. Unfazed, they turned that 15-point hole into an 81-65 victory Saturday against visiting Calloway County in the Akridge Ace Hardware Shootout.
“I was happy with how our guys weathered the storm and didn’t quit because that would’ve been easy to do,” Lyons head coach Ryan Perry said.
The Lyons’ 31-point turnaround was spurred by freshman sensation Travis Perry, the coach’s son. Perry scored 19 of his 24 first-half points in the second quarter to lead his team back from the early 15-point hole and finished the game with 38 points. He made a trio of 3-pointers and was 3-of-6 from the foul line to go with 13 2-point baskets.
“We hadn’t been down anything like that this year, and Travis is a very competitive kid. I was really proud of the effort he gave and the intensity he played with to make sure we got the win,” coach Perry said. “He scored the ball really well. Even with a lot of attention on him, he was still able to put the ball in the basket for us and do it shooting a pretty high percentage.”
A key spurt for the Lyons came with them trailing by 12 with 4:37 left in the second quarter. They proceeded to go on a 12-0 run to tie the score at 39 with three minutes left, and 10 of those points came courtesy of Perry. The freshman said his success came via an offensive adjustment.
“I was running baseline to start, and they (Calloway) were following me there and weren’t giving me any open shots. So I decided to go to the middle, and I hit two quick baskets, and I really started flowing,” he said. “That kind of picked up our energy and transitioned us into getting fast breaks and doing what we like to do.”
His father agreed.
“We made an adjustment in the second quarter when they (Calloway) were in the zone (defense), and we put him (Travis) in the middle to get the ball in the middle, and he got their big guys in foul trouble, and that got our offense jump-started a little bit,” he said. “That got them out of zone and into man, and he was able to take over from there.”
The Lyons (14-0) and Lakers (4-8) went into halftime with the score tied at 48, but it didn’t look good for Lyon County early on. Calloway County came out hot, making eight 3-pointers, including three each from junior Matthew Ray and senior Jackson Chapman, in the first quarter. Back-to-back threes from Ray put the Lakers up 29-14 with 1:46 left in the opening frame. The Lyons hadn’t faced a deficit quite like that during their unbeaten start, but they didn’t panic.
“I wouldn’t say we started slow. They (Calloway) just started super hot,” Travis Perry said. “So it was really just about staying calm and continuing to stay focused on what we were doing.”
The Lyons boast a potent offense — they entered Saturday averaging nearly 82 points per game, third-best in the state — and remained confident that their undefeated start to the season would continue despite the early defensive struggles.
“Fifteen is a lot of points, and not knowing if they (Calloway) were going to slow down or if we would start guarding the three better, I was a little bit worried,” Ryan Perry said. “But I kept telling the guys in the timeouts that I felt the game was going to change because of the fatigue factor.”
Lyon County was successful in getting Calloway to play at its preferred up-tempo style, which helped the Lyons overcome the absence of their second-leading scorer in 6-foot-5 junior Jackson Shoulders. Fatigue did seem to become a factor for the Lakers in the second half, which saw the Lyons pull out to a 66-55 lead going into the fourth quarter en route to the 16-point victory.
While Perry was the headliner, he was quick to credit his teammates for their role in the win. And he was right to, as freshmen Brady Shoulders (18 points, including four 3-pointers, and nine steals) and Jack Reddick (10 points, including two 3-pointers) also stepped up big.
“It was the whole team coming together and playing a complete game,” he said.
The Lakers, who fell by the same 81-65 score to the Lyons earlier this season, were led in scoring by Ray (19 points, including three 3-pointers), Chapman (12 points, all via 3-pointers) and juniors Zach Hudgin (11 points) and Kanyon Franklin (10 points).
In a season in which the Lyons have rarely been challenged — entering Saturday, their average margin of victory was 25.5 points per game with just two games decided by single digits — coach Perry said it was “absolutely” beneficial for his team to see some adversity on Saturday.
“Winning games like this are what you have to have to make your team tough and believe in themselves come tournament time. So this is so, so valuable,” he said.
Calloway 29 19 7 10 — 65
Lyon 18 30 18 15 — 81
Calloway: Ray 19, Chapman 12, Z. Hudgin 11, Franklin 10, Darnell 7, D. Hudgin 4, Duncan 2.
Lyon: Perry 38, B. Shoulders 18, Reddick 10, Whalin 6, Bingham 4, Haines 3, Gilbert 2.
Lyons cruise past Bombers
The Lyons cruised to their 14th consecutive win in a dominating 104-45 victory over the Ballard Memorial Bombers to close out their doubleheader on Saturday.
Travis Perry led the Lyon County offense with a game-high 29 points, including five 3-pointers. The Lyons had their high-powered offense clicking on all cylinders early as they led 35-6 after eight minutes of play. They extended their lead to 40 points with a commanding 63-23 lead at halftime.
The Lyons extended their lead in the second half to put the game completely out of reach. The mercy rule was put into play for the entire second half, and both teams substituted freely.
Lyon’s Gunnar Bingham and Zach Radivonyk helped secure the victory with 12 points each. Lyon County had 12 different players score in the contest, and Ballard Memorial (2-13) had 11 different players scratch the scoresheet. Daniel Meinschein led the Bombers with 10 points.
Ballard 6 17 12 10 — 45
Lyon 35 28 25 16 — 104
Ballard: Meinschein 10, Smith 7, Chandler 7, Overstreet 4, Maki 4, English 3, Hollingsworth 3, Duncan 3, Bishop 2, Collins 1, Miller 1.
Lyon: Perry 29, Bingham 12, Radivonyk 12, B. Shoulders 9, Reddick 8, Whalin 7, Ray 7, Haines 6, Baker 6, Wilson 4, Gilbert 2, Burchett 2.
