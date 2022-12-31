The Murray State Racers saw their 20-game home winning streak end in a 63-57 loss to the Southern Illinois Salukis Thursday at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky.
Rob Perry led the Racers by scoring 26 points for his fifth game this season of 20 or more, while Kenny White, Jr., added 13 points, all in the second half. Jamari Smith led MSU with nine rebounds and DJ Burns grabbed eight.
The Racers (7-6) and Salukis (10-4) are now each 2-1 in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Trailing by 10 points with 5:25 remaining, the Racers rallied with a 7-0 run that cut the SIU lead to 54-51 at 3:23 on Perry’s third 3-pointer of the game. The Racers couldn’t get any closer.
In the first half, both teams were cold at the start combining for only 23 points in the first 12 minutes of play.
Perry hit the first 3-pointer of the game for MSU at 4:46 to give the Racers their first lead 16-15. MSU went ahead again by a point 23-22 when JaCobi Wood fed Burns for a layup at 1:43. SIU scored the last two baskets to grab a 26-23 advantage at the halftime intermission.
The Racers get back to action Sunday on New Year’s Day at the Ford Center against the Evansville Purple Aces. Tip time in Evansville is 1 p.m. Central Time. The Racers are back home (Jan. 4) to host the Bradley Braves.
The Racers’ 20-game win streak at the CFSB Center came to a close with their first loss since (02-18-21) to Eastern Illinois. This was SIU’s first win at MSU since 2015 and it snapped a 3-game run for the Racers.
The score at halftime today was SIU in the lead 26-23. The last time MSU played a first half with both teams under 30 points was at Morehead State (2-12-22) when MSU trailed 28-24.
In the contest the Racers and Salukis combined for 49 first half points. The last time MSU played a first half with less than 50 combined points was at Missouri State (12-03-19) when there were 47 points scored as the Bears led the Racers 25-22.
Quincy Anderson’s chase to be a career 1,000-point scorer saw him get closer on Thursday night. Anderson has 86 career games played combined with Murray State and Minnesota State and has 983 points. Once he gets to 1,000, he’ll join teammates Jamari Smith, Brian Moore, Jr., and Rob Perry as 1,000-point players.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.