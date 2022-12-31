The Murray State Racers saw their 20-game home winning streak end in a 63-57 loss to the Southern Illinois Salukis Thursday at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky.

Rob Perry led the Racers by scoring 26 points for his fifth game this season of 20 or more, while Kenny White, Jr., added 13 points, all in the second half. Jamari Smith led MSU with nine rebounds and DJ Burns grabbed eight.

