Marion — The Lyon County Lyons defeated the Livingston Central Cardinals 88-62 in the Fifth District Tournament semifinals on Tuesday night despite being somewhat shorthanded. Lyon sophomore starter Brady Shoulders was out with a back injury suffered last week. The Lyons still had plenty of fire power to advance to Friday’s championship game against the host Crittenden County Rockets. The Rockets won a thriller over Trigg County 55-54 in the other semifinal game.
The Lyons opened the contest against the Cardinals in a 1-3-1 full court press. The intense defensive pressure caused the Cardinals all kinds of ball control problems. Livingston committed five early live ball turnovers which resulted in easy transition baskets by the Lyons. Lyon County star Travis Perry scored the 3,000th point of his young career with 1:30 left in the opening quarter of play. Perry ripped the nets for 14 of his team-high 22 points in the first period to lead the Lyons to a 29-14 advantage.
Lyon County’s offensive efficiency was off the charts in the first half. The Lyons converted 25-of-38 field attempts for an astounding 65% shooting in the first two quarters of action. Of the 25 made field goals, eight of them were trifectas beyond the arc. The Lyons blitzed the Cardinals 32-15 in the second quarter to take a commanding 61-29 lead into the locker room at the halfway mark. The 61 points scored in a half was a season high for the Lyons. Lyon head coach Ryan Perry substituted freely midway through the second quarter and the entire second half, yet the Lyons pushed the lead to 80-38 at one point in the third quarter. The “mercy rule” was put into play soon after the halftime break and a running clock was used the rest of the way. Livingston senior guard Max Downey did all he could for his Cardinal teammates by scoring 11 of his game-high 36 points in the quarter. The Lyons led 82-46 after three quarters.
The Cardinals outscored Lyon’s reserves 16-6 in the final quarter to make the 88-62 final score more palatable to the Livingston faithful. In addition to Perry’s 22 points, senior forwards Jackson Shoulders and Nick Whalin both recorded double-doubles for the Lyons. Shoulders scored 17 points and pulled down 14 rebounds while Whalin added 13 points and 12 rebounds. In addition to Downey’s 36 points, senior Cardinals Jason Rains and Tyler Calender scored 13 and 10 points respectively.
According to KHSAA records, Travis Perry is the 37th boys’ player to reach the 3,000-point milestone in state history. Perry is only the second player in Lyon County basketball history to achieve this prestigious career milestone.
Ty Rogers, a former Western Kentucky University Hilltopper 3-year starter, is Lyon County’s and the Fifth District’s all-time leading scorer with 3,300 points. Rogers has held the all-time scoring record since his 2003 junior season. Perry, a Rivals 4-star sophomore prospect, should surpass Rogers as the all-time points leader in the early part of his junior season to come. Perry’s remarkable ascent to the 3,000 points, considering his youthful age, is unmatched by any player in state history.
If Perry stays injury free, it is not out of the question that he could potentially end his Lyon County career as the state’s all-time leading scorer surpassing the great Kelly Coleman’s 4,337 points. Lyon County High School is one of only two schools in Kentucky to have two 3,000 point scorers, the other school being Pendleton County. Perry is currently ranked nationally by Rivals as the No. 66 prospect in the 2024 class.
Another Lyon reached a significant scoring milestone over this past weekend. Senior forward Jackson Shoulders scored the 2,000th point of his outstanding career this past Saturday afternoon in a 72-63 Lyon victory over a good Evansville Reitz team. Shoulders became only the fourth boys’ player in Lyon County history to reach the 2,000 points milestone following the footsteps of Ty Rogers (2003), teammate Travis Perry (2021) and Keith Machen (1991). Even more impressive, Shoulders is the only player in Lyon County’s proud basketball history to score 2,000 points and grab 1,200 rebounds.
For a small school such as Lyon County, it is an unbelievably rare feat to have two prolific scorers reach the aforementioned scoring milestones at the same time, or for any high school regardless of size for that matter.
Lyon (88) — Perry 22, Shoulders 17, Whalin 13, Reddick 9, Bingham 9, Kirk 8, Radivonyk 4, Gilbert 2, Cissell 2, Breedlove 2. Record: 24-6
Livingston (62) — Downey 36, Rains 13, Calender 10, Hargrove 3. Record: 4-24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.