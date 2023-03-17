LEXINGTON — Lyon County junior Travis Perry passed Wayland legend Kelly Coleman’s 4,337 career points to take the top spot on the states all-time scoring list in the opening game of the 2023 UK Healthcare Boys’ Sweet 16 state basketball tournament at Lexington’s Rupp Arena, Thursday afternoon.

Perry was just 20 points behind Coleman going into the Lyon County vs. Newport matchup. As Perry scored the first of a pair of free throws with 3:48 remaining in the game, a crowd of nearly 14,000 witnessed the milestone in Kentucky high school boys’ basketball history, as well as the 61-46 Lyon win over Newport.

