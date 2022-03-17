A name that stands out as a staple in the McCracken County boys basketball program since its birth in 2013 is head coach Burlin Brower. In the nine seasons the Mustangs have existed, Brower has been at the coaching helm and has coached nine winning seasons.
The majority of coaches around the First Region, as well as assorted media members, found this year’s 26-4 season worthy of naming Brower the 2022 Paducah Sun All-Purchase boys basketball Coach of the Year.
“He is one of the coolest guys,” junior Jack McCune said. “I love Brower, he lets us come over and ride horses as a team, we are always doing stuff away from basketball as a team, like going out to eat and watch games, he’s the coolest guy I know.”
This season’s team consisted of four seniors, including his son Brant Brower, seven juniors and six sophomores, leaving plenty of talent to roll into next season and continue the winning ways under coach Brower.
“There’s a lot of to say about him, there’s a lot of things that people don’t see off the court. He treats every player like his own son, and I say that from experience,” senior Brant Brower said. “He understands team chemistry really well, he knows what goes on in the locker room and off the court and he made sure to let us know that the only thing that was going to make this team not successful was poor team chemistry.”
It’s obvious that his players respect him on and off the court based on the discipline that he expects from them on the court, but also the fun they are able to have off the court.
McCune said they are all like a family and even joked that coach Brower treated the rest of the team better than his own son Brant at times.
“He treats us like his kids, sometimes even better than Brant,” McCune joked. “He believes in each and every one of us and never second guesses any of our talents.”
Being able to play for his dad in a McCracken uniform for the past four years has been special, but this senior year has been just a little more special.
“This year we had the potential to be really good and had the potential to go back-to-back-to-back, which obviously didn’t happen but that was really special to be able to do with my dad,” Brower said. “It was just really special to be able to play with my dad and play with the guys that I’ve grown up with and he’s coached since we were in third grade.”
One thing is for certain, Burlin Brower knows his basketball and coaches it well and will surely have many more successful programs to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.