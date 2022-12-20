Cameron Payne

In two successful seasons from 2013-15, Payne appeared in 69 games, scored more than 1,200 points, and nearly reached 400 assists. He was named the Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year and the Kyle Macy National Freshman of the Year. Payne joined Lamont Sleets as the only MSU freshmen to score 500 points in their rookie season.

 MURRAY STATE ATHLETICS

Murray State Athletics announced that men’s basketball great and MSU Hall of Fame member Cameron Payne will have his jersey retired when the Racers host the UIC Flames (Jan. 14) at the CFSB Center in Murray. The tip-off time for the game will be announced soon. The memorable moment will occur at halftime.

“This happened at the right time,” said Payne, who wore No. 1 and is the 12th in MSU men’s basketball to have the honor. “My time at Murray State was amazing, but I couldn’t have done it without Coach P, the staff, and my teammates. The things I learned from my teammates went a long way in shaping myself and my career. Murray State changed my life, and this news hits me good.”

