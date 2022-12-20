Murray State Athletics announced that men’s basketball great and MSU Hall of Fame member Cameron Payne will have his jersey retired when the Racers host the UIC Flames (Jan. 14) at the CFSB Center in Murray. The tip-off time for the game will be announced soon. The memorable moment will occur at halftime.
“This happened at the right time,” said Payne, who wore No. 1 and is the 12th in MSU men’s basketball to have the honor. “My time at Murray State was amazing, but I couldn’t have done it without Coach P, the staff, and my teammates. The things I learned from my teammates went a long way in shaping myself and my career. Murray State changed my life, and this news hits me good.”
“The last decade and a half here at Murray State have been surreal, and Cameron and the teams he played on have been a big part of that,” said Murray State Head Coach Steve Prohm. “We all know the accomplishments, but for me, Cam has been a blessing to this program and my family. Cam is so deserving of this honor and shows once again that it’s the people that make Murray State Basketball so great.”
“Maintaining a meaningful connection to those who make growth possible is vitally important to our Athletics Department,” said Murray State Director of Athletics Nico Yantko. “We want to express our sincere gratitude to Cam and his family for all he has given to Murray state. We congratulate him on his honor of having his No. 1 jersey retired.”
Payne arrived at Murray State from Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis in the fall of 2013 as the Racers entered the post-Isaiah Canaan era. With Canaan in the NBA, it didn’t take long for most to understand that Payne would soon be joining him.
In two successful seasons from 2013-15, Payne appeared in 69 games, scored more than 1,200 points, and nearly reached 400 assists. He was named the Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year and the Kyle Macy National Freshman of the Year. Payne joined Lamont Sleets as the only MSU freshmen to score 500 points in their rookie season.
Payne was the second-fastest Racer to reach 1,000 career points as a sophomore, accomplished in 57 games. With Payne at the helm, Murray State set a school and conference record 25-game winning streak and eventually took the season to the National Invitation Tournament quarterfinals.
When the 2014-15 season ended, Payne announced that he was putting his name into the NBA Draft. He became an NBA lottery pick on June 25, 2015, when the Oklahoma City Thunder selected him in the first round as the 14th overall pick.
After playing for the Thunder, Bulls, Raptors, and Cavaliers, Payne found a home in 2020 with the Phoenix Suns. In his four seasons with the Suns, Payne has reached his greatest heights as a professional, including becoming the third Racer to play in the NBA Finals in 2021.
Payne was inducted into the Murray State Hall of Fame in 2020.
Played 69 games at Murray State from 2013-15.
Scored 1,279 points with 394 assists.
2014 OVC & Kyle Macy Freshman of the Year.
Joined Lamont Sleets (1979-80) as the only MSU freshmen to score 500 points in a single season.
2015 OVC & Lute Olsen Player of the Year.
2015 Associated Press All-American.
2014-15 season, helped MSU record a 25-game win streak and fifth undefeated OVC championship (16-0).
Became the first sophomore and just the fourth player from the OVC to leave school early for the NBA.
Selected on June 25, 2015, by the Oklahoma City Thunder as the 14th overall pick in the NBA Draft.
Now into his seventh professional season (2022-23), Payne has been with the Phoenix Suns for four seasons. He has also played for the Thunder, Bulls, Raptors, and Cavaliers.
Inducted into the Murray State Hall of Fame in 2020.
Becomes the 12th Racer men’s basketball player to have their Jersey/number retired.
Murray State retired numbers in chronological order: (#21) Bennie Purcell 1952, (#16) Garrett Beshear 1953, (#19) Howie Crittenden 1956, (#15) Jeff Martin 1989, (#30) Paul King 1991, (#54) Popeye Jones 1992, (#26) Joe Fulks 2001, (#20) Johnny Reagan 2003, (#5) Marcus Brown 2010, (#3) Isaiah Canaan 2018, (#12) Ja Morant 2020.
