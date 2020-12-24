PHOENIX — Former Murray State Racer Cameron Payne finished with 11 points, three rebounds and three assists on Wednesday night, helping the Phoenix Suns open the 2020-21 NBA season with a 106-102 win over the Dallas Mavericks.
Less than four months after posting the highest player efficiency rating in the NBA bubble's eight-game restart (where the Suns went 8-0), Payne was efficient again — shooting 5-for-9 from the floor with just one turnover.
He had one block and a plus-minus of plus-14 in 20 minutes, highest of all Suns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.