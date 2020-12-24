Mavericks Suns Basketball

Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (15) drives past Dallas Mavericks Trey Burke during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

PHOENIX — Former Murray State Racer Cameron Payne finished with 11 points, three rebounds and three assists on Wednesday night, helping the Phoenix Suns open the 2020-21 NBA season with a 106-102 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Less than four months after posting the highest player efficiency rating in the NBA bubble's eight-game restart (where the Suns went 8-0), Payne was efficient again — shooting 5-for-9 from the floor with just one turnover.

He had one block and a plus-minus of plus-14 in 20 minutes, highest of all Suns.

