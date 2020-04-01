Paxton Park, Paducah Country Club among courses heeding Beshear's call

On March 20, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear strongly recommended that the state’s golf courses — public and private — assist with “social distancing” norms required to curb the spread of COVID-19 by restricting the use of golf carts and asking players to walk the courses.
Not quite a mandate, yet everything but, Beshear’s testimony went further:
• All golf shops and its retail elements must close.
• All golf course food service can remain as carryout, curbside or delivery.
• All must continue the suggestions for best practices for safe play.
• All must follow the Center for Disease Control’s guidelines.
• All must follow executive orders from the governor’s office.
Golf House Kentucky, an umbrella organization for Kentucky’s Family of Golf Organizations (the Kentucky Golf Association, the Kentucky PGA and the Kentucky Golf Foundation), further hammered these points home, and sent an email-blast out to its members expressing caution.
Immediately, Paxton Park Golf Course (under the direction of Danny Mullen) and Country Club of Paducah (under the direction of Chad Martin) suspended its cart rental services — and checked off the other requests — and ushered players to walk.
But not every course in Kentucky (or near Paducah, for that matter) has halted its cart use, and Beshear — again — brought this to attention over the weekend.
“If you are on a golf course, where you should be practicing social distancing, and two dozen of you are standing around the practice putting green, then you’ve frustrated everything you’ve done throughout the entire week,” he said. “I know it’s beautiful outside. But, folks? This is real. And I want everybody to start thinking about the fact that if they don’t follow the guidance, there is a real percentage chance that just doing something they used to think is social could result in real harm to another individual.”
Golf carts have been singled out, in essence, due to their consistent exchange throughout the course of a day, week and month. Even after delousing and scrubbing, all-terrain vehicles aren’t immune. COVID-19 is incredulously communicable, to the point where seats, steering wheels and floorboards can become breeding grounds. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease recently discovered that “coronavirus” can remain on the soles of shoes for up to five days.
Limiting to one person per cart, then cleaning before re-rental, even sounds like enough precaution. Until it isn’t.
And when it isn’t enough precaution, golf courses are the next on the list for state closures.
Mullen and Martin, among many professionals across Kentucky, don’t want it to come down to that.
“If we don’t abide by his recommendations, he can close us,” Mullen said. “It’s his call.
“We feel like that’s what we’re being asked to do. It’s what the governor expects us to do. That’s what our community needs us to do. Because, while this community hasn’t been hit nearly like a lot of others I’ve seen on the news, who’s to say ours won’t be next?
“And the things we do now help determine if our community has this problem later. And what I’m seeing in those hot spots right now, we don’t want. Even if you survive it, while the odds are very good, it takes 25 days to get over this. And you feel like you’re going to die. Who wants to go through that? And if we overrun the hospitals, some of us are going to die that shouldn’t. Unnecessarily. We feel like this is a chance to give back. A chance to do the right thing. And it could save our lives,” Mullen said.
Added Martin: “We did not want to take carts away. It was the last thing that we wanted to do. (But) it was all about (where) we’ve got to keep people safe, make our club a safe haven, and get back to the other side of this as quick as possible.”
• • •
The 2019 golf season was “no banner year” for Paxton Park, according to Mullen. Early weather patterns stymied spring business, and while the summer blossomed in some ways, scorching temperatures — and more rain — hurt.
But with no clarity on the end of COVID-19’s impact, Mullen is busy comparing his last 10 days’ business to the same window of last year, and then trying to form a projection into what could be dismal months in both April and May.
Answer? Things aren’t ideal. He made 46% of the revenue in the last two weeks as he did in the last two weeks of March 2019, and with similar weather restrictions, because of one key reason: fewer carts means fewer players, which means fewer green fees because of fewer holes being played.
Extrapolate that over April, and Mullen is looking at cashing in on 23% of the revenue in a month as he collected in April 2019.
That’s 23% to maintain payroll, course maintenance, advertising, electricity, water, food and God-knows-what-all-else. And that’s simply unsustainable, because when COVID-19 does finally kick the curb — be it two weeks, two months, or longer — golf will be back, and the players will expect a pristine product for what should be a competitive summer calendar, and what’s usually been an untouchable Irvin Cobb Championship.
“I don’t know if it’ll be sufficient for me,” Mullen said. “Because I have a hard time doing things halfway. You can only do what you can afford to do, and we have to be realistic. I’ve taken money out of my savings, because I know the next two months — cart revenues compensate me to make a living here. The salary I get at Paxton Park does not pay half of the help that I have in the pro shop. My living comes from running those carts. When I can’t rent a golf cart, I’m not really making anything. We’re just trying to get through this in hopes that it’s only a month or so. And then we can get back … and my year won’t be good … but I can survive it and move forward.”
Martin, and the Country Club of Paducah, certainly find themselves in the same precarious situation.
“I just literally got done writing up for the golf committee some scenarios as we open back up on May 1 or June 1; what we’re going to move, what events we’re going to have to cancel or move later in the calendar,” Martin said. “We’re just trying to do everything we can to keep all of our events, but give our members as much access to the course as possible along with that.
“But my biggest thing is, when we get back to normal — and that’s coming, but don’t know if it’s a month, two weeks, two months — it’s going to be floodgates open. I expect to be absolutely overrun with golf.”
• • •
While the dent in local golf business is tangible, and understandable, there’s been one small sliver of positivity to come from “social distancing.”
Family lifestyles have required a sudden change of pace on the course. One that’s slower, more methodical, and perhaps more meaningful.
“You learn a lot about people during this process,” Mullen said. “Some really encourage you. Some disappoint you. I’m seeing people who normally ride that are walking, and they’re able to make it. They’re surprised in their own abilities, as to what they can do. And it’s slowing their pace of their life down a little bit. We’re all in such a hurry, that this has slowed us down a little bit.
“There’s a lot of negatives to this situation, but there might be a few positives. I’m seeing more families walking together than I saw before. I’m seeing more families play golf together than I saw before, because they can’t do some of the things they were all doing before. It’s interesting.”
Added Martin: “More than anything, it’s given people something to do. It’s not about, ‘Hey? What did you go out there and shoot?’ It’s getting out of the house, practicing safe social distancing, getting some exercise and just clearing your head a little bit.”
