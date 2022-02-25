The Massac County Patriots secured their first regional championship since 2009 on Friday night in Eldorado.
On the same floor they defeated the Foxes, 57-49, in the semifinals of the Eldorado Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28, the Patriots, led by junior guard Brody Smallman’s 20 points, defeated Hamilton County, 63-45.
Massac County struggled early, but broke through towards the end of the first half as senior guard Reed McCuan added a spark off the bench with seven points to provide the Patriots with a 27-26 advantage at the half.
Out of the break, Massac outscored the Foxes 13-8 thanks to an offensive spark from Smallman who provided a pair of triples to help the Pats to a 40-34 lead heading into the final frame.
In the fourth, Massac held off the Foxes’ comeback attempt as sophomore guard Isaac Hosman poured in 10 of his 16 points on 2-3 shooting and a 6-7 effort from the free throw line.
Massac County advances to the sectional round where it awaits its opponent in a matchup at Carterville next week.
Masaac Co. 8 19 13 23 63
Hamilton 13 13 8 11 45
Hamilton: Hanson 12, York 10, Gilueke 8, Harrelson 7, Korcher 6, Throne 2.
Field goals: 18-39. 3-pointers: 1-1 (Harrelson) Rebs: 22. Ast: 11. TO: 17. Free throws: 8-17. Fouls: 20. Record: N/A.
Massac: Smallman 20, Hosman 16, Cissel 8, Harmon 7, McCuan 7, Higgerson 3, Bremer 2.
Field goals: 21-43 3-pointers: 7-23 (Smallman (4), Hosman (2) and McCuan). Rebs: 23. Ast: 14. To: 9. Free throws: 14-22. Fouls: 15. Record: 22-11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.