OWENSBORO — The Lyon County Lyons were run out of the Owensboro Sportscenter 99-58 on Thursday afternoon by the Liberty Patriots out of Powell, Ohio in the Independence Holiday Classic. The Patriots scored the first bucket of the game and never relinquished the lead the entire contest.
Patriot senior wing Cooper Davis came out of the gate scorching the nets with five made 3-pointers as part of his 17 first quarter points to give the Patriots a 21-14 lead after eight minutes of action. Davis was on fire throughout the quarter and the Lyons were unable to come up with the right defensive scheme to limit his looks at the basket.
The Patriots jumped out to a 10-0 run to start the second frame and extended their lead to 17 points, 31-14. Lyon County responded with their own 8-0 run to cut the deficit back to nine points, but the sharpshooting Davis ended the Lyon run with five consecutive points to put the Patriots back in control. Liberty’s defense limited Lyon County’s two leading scorers, guard Travis Perry and center Jackson Shoulders, to four points each in the first half of play, yet the Lyons were still within striking distance at the halfway mark being down 37-28.
Midway through the third quarter, Lyon’s Perry took the ball hard to the basket and suffered what appeared to be a broken nose in the ensuing collision with a Patriot defender. Perry had to come out of the game due to the injury and never returned to game action thereafter. Liberty took advantage of Perry’s absence and outscored the Lyons 31-22 to take a commanding 68-50 lead after three quarters of play. Jackson Shoulders tried to keep the Lyons in the game by scoring 17 of his team-high 21 points in the third frame.
Liberty’s Davis slammed home a thunderous two-handed dunk early in the final quarter to give the Patriots a 74-53 advantage. With the outcome no longer in question, Lyon County Coach Ryan Perry emptied his bench and played his reserves the remainder of the contest. The Patriots ended the game on an unrelenting 25-5 run to win going away 99-58.
Davis, a Division I signee with the University of Toledo, ended the afternoon with a game-high 39 points which included eight made 3-pointers. Sophomore Brady Shoulders added 12 points to the Lyon ledger.
Liberty 21 16 31 31 99
Lyon County 14 14 22 8 58
Liberty (99) — Davis 39, Metzger 12, Majidzadeh 10, Boysko 8, Okuley 7, Wilson 7, Hinkle 5, Nelson 4, Hummel 3, Mikola 2, Kropp 2. Record: 3-6
Lyon (58) — J. Shoulders 21, B. Shoulders 12, Kirk 7, Whalin 6, Perry 4, Reddick 4, Gilbert 2, Radivonyk 2. Record: 5-4
