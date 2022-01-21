Massac County is headed back to the championship game of the Superman Classic.
In the 38th installment of the long-running tournament at Massac, the Patriots bested the Graves County Eagles, 63-53, to earn back-to-back trips to the hometown finale.
Patriots sophomore guards Isaac Hosman and Will Harmon put on a show for the packed crowd at MCHS.
Harmon knocked down five triples en route to a 21 point performance while Hosman tallied 21 points, nine rebounds and four assists.
The game remained neck and neck through one half of play as the Patriots clung to a 28-24 advantage at the break.
In the third, Graves County senior guard Drew Thompson began to heat up, scoring seven of his 26 points to help the Eagles tie the game at 42-all entering the fourth.
Despite the late push from Thompson, the Eagles failed to find any offense outside of their star guard, allowing Massac to take off.
The Patriots outscored the Eagles 21-11 in the final quarter led by eight points from Hosman and six from Harmon.
With their win, the Patriots move to 15-6 overall on the season as they look to take down number one seed Charleston (MO) in the championship game of the Superman Classic at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night.
Graves 13 11 18 11–53
Massac 13 15 14 21–63
Graves: Thompson 26, Pigg 12, Grant 9, Isaiah 2, Veucasovic 2, Waller 2.
Field goals: 22-55. 3-pointers: 5-19 (Pigg (2),Thompson (2) and Grant). Rebs: 23. Ast: 6. TO: 9. Free throws: 4-7. Fouls: 19. Record: 8-8.
Massac: Harmon 21, Hosman 21, Cisell 9, Higgerson 6, Smallman 4, Bremer 2.
Field goals: 29-46. 3-pointers: 6-19 (Harmon (5) and Hosman). Rebs: 33. Ast: 15. TO: 11. Free throws: 9-17. Fouls: 9. Record: 15-6.
