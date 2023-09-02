Two teams searching for their first win of the ’23 season met Friday night at Massac County High School and naturally one emerged victorious. The Patriots hosted the Ballard Memorial Bombers for week three of action for the western Kentucky team and week two of action for the southern Illinois team. In the end, it was the Patriots who claimed first win, leaving Ballard continuing the search for their first win after the 28-7 ballgame.

One minute and three seconds into the contest, and after three straight gainers, Cameron Skinner found a seam and streaked off for his second touchdown of the season. After ‘Automatic Elliott’ [Clara] booted the extra point, Massac was on top 7-0.

