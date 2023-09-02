Two teams searching for their first win of the ’23 season met Friday night at Massac County High School and naturally one emerged victorious. The Patriots hosted the Ballard Memorial Bombers for week three of action for the western Kentucky team and week two of action for the southern Illinois team. In the end, it was the Patriots who claimed first win, leaving Ballard continuing the search for their first win after the 28-7 ballgame.
One minute and three seconds into the contest, and after three straight gainers, Cameron Skinner found a seam and streaked off for his second touchdown of the season. After ‘Automatic Elliott’ [Clara] booted the extra point, Massac was on top 7-0.
Seven minutes later, on a second and 15 from Massac’s 31 yard line, Ballard quarterback Hunner Bealmer found a big hole in the Massac defense and outran a lone defender for Ballard’s only score of the night. Keaton Overstreet booted the extra point and the game was tied at 7-7.
With just 18 seconds left in the first frame, Massac receiver Kris Garnett caught a short pass and sprinted to the end zone for the Patriots second score. Elliott was once again on target with her PAT kick and Massac owned a 14-7 lead.
A Josh Fisher interception of a Bealmer pass gave Massac good field position to start the second quarter and a ‘wildcat’ formation with Garnett in the backfield resulted in the direct snap to Garnett and a successful conversion of a fourth and goal from the nine yard line for Massac.
The score put Massac up 20-7 at the 9:13 mark. Elliott did what she does and Massac led 21-7.
With Ballard backed up deep in their own territory, Rylan Jackson and Company got in and got a hand on Overstreet’s punt for the last touchdown of the game.
With the score standing at 28-7 at halftime, things seemed to relax in the second half and got a little sloppy. Numerous penalties bogged down play in the second half and the 21 unanswered points proved to be the final margin in Coach Jacob Collins’ first win as Massac’s head coach.
Collins introduced a few new wrinkles in the Massac offense with good results and got an especially nice effort from his kickers. Landon Hillebrand seems to have added some extra distance and Elliott is ‘automatic’ on points after touchdowns.
