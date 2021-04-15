To say the Massac County Patriots were in need of “shaking off the rust” would be an understatement.
Following a nearly two year long hiatus, Patriot baseball hit the diamond for their first action of 2021 on Thursday night at Graves County High School.
Despite grabbing an early 1-0 lead in the third inning, the Patriots fell 8-2 to the Cape Central Tigers in the first leg of a season opening doubleheader.
Sophomore shortstop Brody Smallman saw the most success at the plate for the Patriots, going 2-for-2 with two singles while also reaching base safely on a throwing error.
Andrew Maurer took the loss on the bump, tossing five innings and giving up eight runs.
The Patriots skated around trouble early on as left fielder Logan Korte gunned a runner down at home and Maurer managed to strand a pair of runners through three innings of play.
It wasn’t until the bottom of the fifth that the Tigers began to see success at the plate.
A pair of defensive miscues along with a two-run blast put Cape Central ahead 6-1 after five innings of play.
Two more Tiger runs in the bottom of the sixth followed by the Patriots stranding the bases loaded finished things off for Massac down the stretch.
Cape Central moved to 5-5 on the season with its win while Massac dropped to 0-1.
