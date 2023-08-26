Massac County opened up their 2023 football campaign Friday night, suffering a 26-7 loss to Frankfort in a sweltering, late night contest.
It wasn’t the start Massac’s first year head coach Jacob Collins wanted and he challenged his team after the game to ‘get better’.
“We made too many mistakes and they took full advantage of about every one,” Collins said. “I was really proud of our effort, but we’re going to have tighten up some things.”
A blown pass coverage on Frankfort’s first possession got them on the board at the 10:25 mark and a failed two point conversion left Massac trailing 6-0.
An under thrown ball on Massac’s first pass attempt resulted in a turnover and another touchdown followed with 53 seconds left in the first quarter leaving Massac on the short end of a 14-0 score after a successful two point attempt.
Speedy Redbird quarterback Travion Johnson got in on a short plunge just before halftime and the ‘Birds owned a 20-0 halftime lead.
The two teams played just about even in the second half with Frankfort putting one more score on the board and Massac getting an electrifying 74-yard ‘cut-back’ run to paydirt with 8:53 left.
At the 3:30 mark, a mishandled snap gave Massac one more shot and a couple of Maurice Zabala ‘bull rushes’ gave Massac a few first downs but no touchdown. Given the withering heat and humidity and it being a penalty-laden affair on both sides, Collins said he proud of the effort, “But we just started too slow.”
