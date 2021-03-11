METROPOLIS, Ill. — Massac County took its 8-1 conference record to Benton on Tuesday night with hopes of coming home 9-1 and conference champs.
It took some guts and a lot of effort, but the Patriots pulled off a 51-48 win, and with a two-game lead over Benton and only a home game against West Frankfort left, the SIRR Ohio title is theirs.
Tuesday night’s game was all that a title showdown should be, as the Patriots fell behind by 13 points in the first half and battled back furiously to trail by just two points, 29-27, at the half.
The lack of rebounding early and the scoring of Benton senior Reece Johnson were about to be rectified.
Massac held Benton scoreless for the first three minutes of the second half and claimed its first lead at 31-29. Johnson, who had 12 points in the first half, was done for the night scoring-wise.
The second half was a dogfight, but Massac was steadily sinking free throws, and that proved to be huge in the end. Three points were the biggest lead for the last few minutes, and when Brodie Smallman canned two free throws with just eight ticks left on the clock, things looked pretty sunny.
Benton couldn’t score on its last possession, and the title was Massac’s.
While wins are always a team effort, there was no bigger contributor for Massac than senior JJ Sweatt. Sweatt totaled 20 points and was near perfect at the line, converting 11 of 13 attempts.
Benton, meanwhile, hit only five of 10 attempts in the final frame.
Massac wraps up its season Saturday against West Frankfort.
In the run-up to the big conference showdown, Massac took Herrin apart 47-29 behind big efforts by Sweatt and Kyler McIntosh last Friday night, March 5, then traveled northeast to Elizabethtown to tangle with a pesky bunch of Cougars on Saturday night, March 6.
The last time they hooked up, Hardin’s Jake Vaughn lit Massac up and Coach Joe Hosman wanted his troops to remember the effort the scrappy Cougars put forth.
This time wasn’t much different. Hardin is patient, pretty good passers, and, if you leave them open, two or three of them can shoot the 3. That’s pretty much how it went,
Massac’s defense and size bothered them, but not to the point of rolling over. The first eight minutes proved nothing as they tied at 16. Massac had carved out a four-point lead by halftime and grew that lead to 40-30 with three minutes to go in the third quarter.
But Hardin County wouldn’t go away, and with 24 minutes in the books, Massac led 42-37. Hardin cut the lead to three points three times in the final frame before a brilliant Hosman-to-Kyler McIntosh-to-Brady Cissell fast break pushed the lead back to five with a minute and a half left.
From there, it was a free-throw contest with both teams hitting about half of their shots, and Massac ending up on top 52-46. Massac was led by a big effort from Sweatt. Hosman and McIntosh were instrumental in the win as well.
Monday night saw the Patriots in Carterville, and fatigue may have taken its toll. The Lions rolled over Massac County, 64-40.
