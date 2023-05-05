The Carlisle County Lady Comets hosted the Ballard Memorial Lady Bombers on Thursday night. With the scored knotted 3-3 for most of the game, the Lady Bombers were patient at the plate, scoring big runs down the stretch to secure the 5-3 win.
That 3-3 score seemed stuck as the Lady Comets tied things up in the bottom of the third inning and the score wouldn’t change until the Lady Bombers runs in the top of the seventh.
“When you’ve got two great teams like these, a senior loaded team in Carlisle and a young team with us patience is key,” Ballard Memorial head coach Scott Alexander said. “To come up, even when it’s a one-run ballgame like that, a simple sac fly can make the difference in the game.”
That sacrifice fly came courtesy of Aubrey Alexander with the bases loaded and one out. Her strategically placed ball gave Serenity Owens room to score the leading run and an error on the throw game Adalyn Hargrove the time she needed to score the final run.
“That’s the way we’ve been so far,” Alexander said. “We get behind and we always fight back late. It says a lot about the grit we have as a team, it’s great to see.”
Madyson Bohde claimed the win for Ballard Memorial in the circle, allowing two hits, three runs and striking out eight on a 127-82 pitch-strike count. She also contributed to the first run of the evening when she connected on a single to score Trinity Williams who knocked a double in the previous at-bat.
Carlisle County would answer back in their portion of the first inning. Junior Laney Shehorn got things going with a fly ball double to left field and after two quick strikeouts, Anna Russelburg brought home Shehorn on a line drive and reached on an error. They doubled down in the following at-bat when Lilyan Shehorn knocked out a line drive single to score Russelburg and take the 2-1 lead.
The Lady Bombers would get back on top in the top of the second. A single from Kinley Doublin and double from Johnna Riggs put runners on bases and put Owens in prime position to bring home her teammates on a ground ball turned error.
This put Ballard up 3-2 heading into the third inning.
The tying run in the bottom of the third on a fly out from Karlie Gibson to score Laney Shehorn who was hit by a pitch to start the inning.
Strikeouts and fly outs and ground outs were aplenty for the following few innings as defenses prevailed and the 3-3 score froze.
For the Lady Comets it was Rhianna Thomason who controlled the circle and contributed to said strikeouts. She allowed nine hits, five runs, walked two and struck out five on a 101-75 pitch-strike count.
Despite the loss, the Carlisle County Lady Comets celebrated their eight seniors after the game on senior night. Alyssa Aikins, Tori Burgess, Rorey Eddleman, Chyenne Geveden, Karlie Gibson, Alexis Jones, Lilyan Shehorn and Rhianna Thomason loaded the Lady Comets senior stacked team.
BLLR 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 — 5-9-3
CRLS 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 3-2-3
2B: BM — T. Williams, K. O’Connor, J. Riggs; CC — L. Shehorn
TB: BM — T. Williams 3, K. O’Connor 3, M. Bohde 2, J. Riggs 2, K. Doublin 1, A. Alexander 1; CC — L. Shehorn 2, L. Shehorn 1
RECORDS: Ballard Memorial (18-4); Carlisle County (12-11)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.