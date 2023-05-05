The Carlisle County Lady Comets hosted the Ballard Memorial Lady Bombers on Thursday night. With the scored knotted 3-3 for most of the game, the Lady Bombers were patient at the plate, scoring big runs down the stretch to secure the 5-3 win.

That 3-3 score seemed stuck as the Lady Comets tied things up in the bottom of the third inning and the score wouldn’t change until the Lady Bombers runs in the top of the seventh.

