The Mayfield Cardinals are having quite the season.
At the start of February, the Redbirds hold a 3-0 record in Third District play and a 13-5 mark overall despite a multitude of hurdles standing in their way.
Among the obstacles Mayfield has faced this season include injuries, youth in the starting lineup and bench as well as an 11-day break following the devastating tornado which leveled the city on Dec. 10.
Despite these roadblocks, Mayfield head coach Payton Croft has managed to lead his team to an impressive record which boasts wins over Graves County, North Bullitt and Carlisle County.
A lot of factors have played into the Cardinals’ success through 18 games with multiple young players stepping up to take on roles they may not have seen coming.
Coach Croft and the Cardinals have been forced to try multiple lineups throughout yet another unusual season.
Injuries have piled up and breaks within games have stifled any sort of normalcy or rhythm thus far.
Despite all of this, Croft said what his team has accomplished has been nothing short of a full team effort.
“What we are doing is getting done as a collective unit,” Croft said. “We have had some freshman and sophomores step up big for us and in return have had five different leading scorers this season. We have had kids step up in big ways in several different games this year and that is what we needed to happen to be sitting 13-5 right now.”
Freshman guard Owen Webb has been huge at the two spot while junior forwards Nolan Fulton, Sam Stone and Demarco Gammons have provided sparks on both ends of the floor thanks to their size advantage.
Due to a lengthy schedule featuring a plethora of talented teams, Croft said game planning and preparing for each opponent has forced his coaching staff’s hands at finding which lineups work best on any given night.
“To be honest, we are having to mix everything up based on two things: one, we’re trying to match up with opponents’ personnel, and two, it all depends on who is healthy,” Croft said. “We have had multiple guys miss games due to illness and it has caused us to mix up the lineup a lot, especially lately. We are hoping that we don’t have to continue to juggle the lineup but it is definitely giving some guys extended minutes and opportunities that may help us later as we get closer to the postseason.”
In addition to the contributions the Mayfield starters have made this season, one player in particular that has stepped up in a big way is sophomore guard Braydon Pate.
Pate has been called on by Croft to supply the Cards with an extra boost off the bench and he has done just that in his increased role this season.
As one of just three players to suit up for Mayfield in all 18 games this season, Pate has shot the lights out from beyond the arc, averaging 2.75 made three-point baskets a game and shooting an impressive 63% on 22-35 attempts over the last eight games.
And while the numbers speak for themselves, Pate has also stepped up in some key moments to deliver a pair of key wins, drilling the game-winning buzzer beater against North Bullitt in the Agrigold Christmas Tournament on Dec 22. as well as knocking down the game-tying triple to send Mayfield to an eventual overtime win over Graves County on Jan. 31.
With these big shots and the backing of his coaches and teammates, Pate said his confidence has only risen over the last two months.
“What has sparked my success has been almost solely because of my teammates,” Pate said. “Every shot I shoot, they truly believe it's going in. They want me to shoot the ball, and so do my coaches. I'm not saying the buzzer beater didn't help, but I would like to emphasize how supportive my teammates are and how crucial they are to my success.”
Preparation and extra time in the gym has helped Pate continue to improve his game as the season has progressed.
He admits that while staying on the grind has been a huge help, he wouldn’t be where he’s at now without trusting his coach’s advice.
“I don't think I expected as big of a role as I have been playing, so it's definitely put some pressure on me,” Pate said. “Staying in the gym and accepting my teammates and coaches advice has been what has relieved me. So, I'd say it has certainly added confidence and some experience to my game.”
When it comes to Pate’s shooting success, Croft said it all comes down to gym work and a collective effort to find the open man.
“I think the gym time Braydon spends shooting the ball is what has led to his ability to shoot it at a high percentage. His teammates have found him well and he has converted. I think confidence comes from the work that is put in when the gym is empty before or after practice. And I also think Braydon knows that we as coaches and his teammates trust him and believe in him shooting the basketball.”
Looking ahead to the remainder of the regular season and postseason play, the Cardinals will continue to have their hands full.
As he looks to keep his success rate up and help his team make a deep run at the end of the month, Pate said he knows he has to keep his eyes on the prize ahead.
“(I have to) move on, and not to look back at my success,” Pate said. “I want to build on it, and that takes a lot of hard work. I also need my teammates, who are largely responsible for the looks I get, to keep getting me the ball.”
