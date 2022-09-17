The fourth annual Preston Cope Wiffle Ball Tournament was held this past weekend on the Preston Cope field at Marshall County High School. There was a great turnout as participants honored the memory of Preston Cope and encouraged one another to #playlikePreston.
A total of 47 teams participated in the fun, up from 27 teams the previous year, showing just how special this event has become.
Sharpe Elementary took home the Elementary Traveling Preston Cope Classic Trophy and South Marshall Middle School won the Middle School side of things.
More than $13,000 was raised for the Preston Cope Foundation and Scholarship Fund. Since 2018 there have been 57 Marshall County seniors awarded scholarships in Preston’s honor. Events like the annual Preston Cope Classic Wiffle ball tournament and the annual Preston Cope Memorial Golf tournament make these scholarships possible.
