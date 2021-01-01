Parity abound in 2020 All-Purchase football team

In a high school football season like no other, there were notable standouts. Young men who overcame, persevered, and deserved to make the annual Paducah Sun All-Purchase Team.
Parity was at an all-time high in the First District, which includes Crittenden County, Fulton County, Mayfield, Ballard Memorial, Murray, Caldwell County, Paducah Tilghman, Trigg County, Graves County, Marshall County and McCracken County within the Sun’s coverage radius.
On the 2020 squad: five Mustangs, four Tigers (from Murray), three Tigers (from Princeton), three Rockets, two Eagles, two Blue Tornado, two Cardinals, one Wildcat, one Marshal and one Pilot.
THE 2020 PADUCAH SUN ALL-PURCHASE TEAM
2020 “David Barnes” Coach of the Year:
Sean Thompson, Crittenden County
2020 Player of the Year:
Hunter Bradley, McCracken County
OFFENSERuss Beshear • Caldwell County • QB/MLB • Class of 2021
The Tigers finished a hard-fought 3-4 behind one of the toughest schedules in the First District, and were never out of a game with Beshear at the helm.
Two years removed from full-time duties on defense (2018: 92 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 11 sacks), Beshear moved to QB in ‘19 and expanded on that in ‘20, where he went 89-for-148 with 1,346 yards passing, 14 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He also added 193 yards on the ground, and led the Tigers with four rushing scores. Limited on defensive snaps, he still added 28 tackles.
This is his first year on the All-Purchase football team.
Hunter Bradley • McCracken County • RB • Class of 2021
The Mustangs masher was masterful after sustaining a late season-ending injury in ’19, rushing for 1,142 yards and 13 scores on just 149 carries, and added 230 yards receiving and another score on 18 catches. In 2020, he scored on 8.4% of his touches, and his 143 yards per game was tied for 17th in Kentucky, regardless of class.
This is his second year on the team, and local coaches selected him as the 2020 Paducah Sun All-Purchase Player of the Year for his efforts. He will receive a $1,000 scholarship courtesy of WoodmenLife and The Paducah Sun.
Clint McKee • Graves County • RB • Class of 2022
In 10 games, Clint was the McKee to Nick Kemp’s offense. His 280 rushing attempts led the state, and the junior delivered, delivered ... and delivered some more. He averaged 6.3 yards per carry and finished with 1,765 yards rushing and 23 touchdowns, and also had 13 catches for 246 yards and two more scores. His 176 yards per game was fifth in Kentucky regardless of class, and his 200 all-purpose yards per game was among the commonwealth’s best.
This is his first year on the team.
Charvell McCallister • Murray • RB/DB • Class of 2021
A legitimate Swiss-Army knife for the Tigers, McCallister received votes at running back and defensive back.
Appearing in 10 of 12 games for Murray in ’20, McCallister finished with 891 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns (a team best), 15 catches for 256 yards (a team best) and two scores, 23 total tackles and three interceptions.
This is his first year on the team.
Logan Reese • Marshall County • WR/DB • Class of 2022
Marshall County’s top threat on offense, Reese found a way to cut loose and shake open on a consistent basis, and finished with 29 catches, 599 yards and six touchdowns in nine games. His 20.65 yards per catch was among the region’s best (and 11th best in Kentucky, regardless of class), and his 599 yards was 44th best in Kentucky, regardless of class.
This is his first year on the team.
Jaquellus Martin • Trigg County • WR/RB • 6-0, 165 • Class of 2021
The Wildcats had little trouble scoring in ’20, and Martin was a big reason why. In nine games, he finished with 31 catches for 711 yards and 11 touchdowns, and added 63 rushes for 515 yards and nine more scores. His 22.9 yards per catch was seventh in Kentucky, regardless of class, and his 11 receiving touchdowns was tied for sixth. Had he cracked the top 50 in rushing totals, his 8.17 yards per touch in the backfield would’ve been among the state’s top 25.
This is his first year on the team.
Blakley Miller • McCracken County • OL • Class of 2021 (Southeastern Louisiana)
One of only two players to unanimously make the 2020 Paducah Sun All-Purchase Team, Miller has been a main anchor for the Mustangs offensive line since 2018. In ’20, McCracken County finished with 1,564 rushing yards (behind Bradley, Carter Roland and Jeremiah Hughes), and first-year quarterback Pryor Lamb was able to settle comfortably for 1,108 yards passing and a 14-to-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
Miller is headed to the Southeastern Louisiana Lions for football.
This is his second year on the team.
Chandler McDonald • Paducah Tilghman • OL • Class of 2021
The Blue Tornado didn’t have the season it hoped to have in 2020, but they still rushed for more than 1,700 yards and passed for more than 950, despite new faces at running back in freshman Malachi Rider (83 carries, 775 yards, nine TD) and at quarterback in freshman Jack James (807 yards passing, 10 TD).
McDonald played in all eight games for Paducah Tilghman this season, and was a big part of any sort of stability on what was, at times, a makeshift offensive line due to injuries.
This is his first year on the team.
Briar Buzanis • Graves County • OL • Class of 2021
Behind the steady legs of McKee and senior quarterback John Ben Brown (1,960 yards passing, 22 TD), Graves County enjoyed a strong 7-3 season where it finished with more than 1,800 yards rushing and 1,900 yards passing in 10 games — generating more than 370 yards of offense per game.
And No. 74 brought the lumber.
This is his first year on the team.
Gaige Jacobs • Murray • OL • Class of 2021 (Murray State)
Bound for Murray State football after the spring, Jacobs bounced back from a ’19 ACL injury to help anchor Murray’s offensive line all the way to a Class 2A state semifinals appearance against Lexington Christian.
In 12 games, the Tigers rang up more than 2,400 yards rushing and 1,100 yards passing, as McCallister, quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski and running back Brendan Dahncke took turns gashing from the backfield.
This is his first year on the team.
Tre Arnold • Mayfield • OL/DL • Class of 2021
A force on both sides of the line of scrimmage, Mayfield’s balance and poise on both sides of the football resulted in a 7-2 record — losses to McCracken County and Murray the only miscues. The Cardinals finished the year averaging nearly 159 yards per game on the ground courtesy of Kylan Galbreath, Trey Murrell, Tre Barnes and Jutarious Starks, while first-year quarterback Zane Cartwright added more than 1,100 yards passing with 13 touchdowns.
Arnold was a critical part of the Cardinals’ offensive line, and added 35 tackles on defense.
This is his second year on the team.
Blake Vivrette • Caldwell County • K • Class of 2022
Vivrette went 26-for-28 on PATs (92.9%) and was one of only eight qualifying kickers in Kentucky to go perfect on field goals — notching 4-of-4 on the year.
This is his first year on the team.
DEFENSESebastian Lawrence • Murray • DL • Class of 2021
An absolute terror on the defensive line, the uncommitted Lawrence totes multiple Division I offers heading into the late signing period, and finished his career on Doran Road in strong fashion. In ’20, he finished with 82 tackles and 23 tackles-for-loss, while adding four forced fumbles and one fumble recovered.
He also spent considerable time returning kicks for the Tigers.
This is his third year on the team.
Dylan Yates • Crittenden County • DL • Class of 2022
Yates’ nine sacks in ’20 was tied for third-best in Kentucky, regardless of class, behind Franklin County’s Phillip Peiffer (13.5 sacks, 11 games) and Christian Academy of Lousville’s Braeden Babin (12 sacks, 10 games). He also had 51 total tackles, 11 tackles-for-loss and four forced fumbles.
This is his first year on the team.
Leandre Bolen Jr. • McCracken County • DL • Class of 2022
Following in the footsteps of Lawrence as the potential — and rare — three-time All-Purchase football player, Bolen’s ’20 junior season was sensational. He had 47 tackles, seven tackles for loss and six sacks in just eight games, as the Mustangs pushed to a Class 6A regional championship appearance for a second-straight year.
This is his second year on the team.
Broc Bridges • Fulton County • DL/TE • 6-3, 240 • Class of 2021 (Campbellsville)
Bound for Campbellsville in the fall of 2021, Bridges was a bright spot for a Pilots team that finished a tough 1-6 on the year.
In seven games, he had 59 tackles, 10 tackles-for-loss and 4.5 sacks, adding two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery — as well as 12 catches for 146 yards and a score at tight end.
This is his second year on the team.
Tyler Boone • Crittenden County • LB • Class of 2021 (Murray State)
Joining McCracken County’s Blakley Miller as the only other unanimously selected All-Purchase football player, Boone electrified in his final — and first fully healthy — season for the Rockets.
The school’s all-time leading tackler had 117 total tackles, 24 tackles-for-loss and four sacks in 10 games. His 88 solo stops tied Williamsburg’s Chris Howard for the state lead, regardless of class, and his 117 total tackles was good for 10th in the state, regardless of class.
This is his first year on the team.
Isaiah Keys • McCracken County • LB • 5-9, 211 • Class of 2022
Keys led the Mustangs in total tackles (70) and tackles-for-loss (15) in ’20, and also was one of only five Mustangs (Bolen, Joe Casey, Jackson Gruber and Tayton Bedinger) to grab a sack (he had two).
This is his first year on the team.
Tate VanHooser • Caldwell County • LB/WR • Class of 2021 (Rend Lake baseball)
Bound for Rend Lake baseball in the fall of ’21, VanHooser could’ve carved a path in college football if he was so inclined. Regarded as one of the best linebackers in the First District, he spent less time on defense this year and notched 20 tackles with one-half a sack and one interception returned for a 42-yard touchdown.
Where he did his most damage this time around was on offense, finishing with 20 catches for 338 yards and four touchdowns, and he also rushed six times for 12 yards and two more scores.
This is his first year on the team.
Camdon Marshall • Paducah Tilghman • DB/WR/QB • Class of 2021
Paducah Tilghman’s quarterback for most of his career, Marshall made the mature switch to full-time safety for the Blue Tornado this season and starred — leading his defense in tackles (67). But his coach, Jonathan Smith, had him everywhere in ’20, including quarterback (15-for-28, 149 yards passing), jet sweeper (24 rushes, 211 yards, one TD) and wideout (nine catches, 157 yards, two TDs).
This is his first year on the team.
Daniel Coles • Mayfield • DB/WR • Class of 2022
Another top safety and defensive back in the First District, Coles finished ’20 with 58 tackles, two fumbles recovered and one interception for the Cardinals.
He’d also finish as Mayfield’s top receiver, adding 30 catches for 402 yards and six touchdowns.
This is his first year on the team.
Keiron Perez • McCracken County • DB • Class of 2021
Perez finished with only 20 tackles and one tackle-for-loss on the season, but that’s what happens when quarterbacks refuse to throw in your direction. The Mustangs were among the region’s best in pass defense (102 yards per game), and Perez was a critical piece of that defensive puzzle.
This is his first year on the team.
Dijon Miles • Murray • DB/WR • 6-1, 200 • Class of 2021
Miles grabbed four interceptions for 51 yards and a touchdown, including the game-winner against Mayfield in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs. Add in 51 tackles, with three tackles-for-loss; 11 catches for 225 yards and two touchdowns, and Miles did it all for Murray in ’20.
This is his first year on the team.
Braxton Winders • Crittenden County • P • Class of 2021
Winders not only brought the boom stick as a punter for the Rockets in ’20, but he also finished with 43 tackles on defense with one forced fumble, six tackles-for-loss, one sack and one blocked kick. He also added 26 rushes for 145 yards.
This is his first year on the team.
