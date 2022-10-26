For the second night of the First Region tournament, a pair of games between Carlisle County and Mayfield followed by Marshall County and Community Christian Academy took place. Mayfield took the first game in a 3-0 sweeping decision, followed by CCA taking care of business in a 3-0 sweep of their own. CCA and Mayfield will meet each other back at Marshall County High School on Wednesday night for the second game of the night at 7:15 p.m.

The Lady Cardinals of Mayfield came out ready to play as they took a commanding early lead. At the 10-4 mark Mayfield had seemed to be making their mark on the night. Despite the six-point deficit with Carlisle on the downhill side of it, they kept their opponents from running too far away with it by sneaking in a point between every couple points for the Lady Cardinals.

