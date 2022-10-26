For the second night of the First Region tournament, a pair of games between Carlisle County and Mayfield followed by Marshall County and Community Christian Academy took place. Mayfield took the first game in a 3-0 sweeping decision, followed by CCA taking care of business in a 3-0 sweep of their own. CCA and Mayfield will meet each other back at Marshall County High School on Wednesday night for the second game of the night at 7:15 p.m.
The Lady Cardinals of Mayfield came out ready to play as they took a commanding early lead. At the 10-4 mark Mayfield had seemed to be making their mark on the night. Despite the six-point deficit with Carlisle on the downhill side of it, they kept their opponents from running too far away with it by sneaking in a point between every couple points for the Lady Cardinals.
Eventually that lead would be too much to bounce back from for the Lady Comets as they fell 25-12 in the opening set of play.
Carlisle County held their own in the opening portion of the second set, keeping Mayfield on their toes and even claiming a few leads here and there. The two teams volleyed the lead back and forth before the Lady Comets took it at 6-5 and held it till the 10-9 mark. Mayfield would take over the lead from there, but would never quite build up to that same deficit they did in the first set.
Mayfield led by just four points and at the 23-20 mark, Carlisle threatened to sneak back and take the set. A Mayfield time out would stop a 5-0 run by the Lady Comets and shifted the momentum back in their favor and came back to close out the set 25-20.
Strong serving from Mayfield’s Skylar Mandry helped with the 5-0 run to start the third and final set, followed by Chloe Walker who helped at service for a 7-0 run to give the Lady Cardinals the 17-3 lead. Mayfield built up their commanding lead to 21-6, and after a Carlisle timeout, the Lady Cardinals put the nail in the coffin to take the 25-9 win.
Stats for the first game were not immediately available.
Community Christian Academy 3, Marshall County 0
For the third time this season, the Community Christian Academy Lady Warriors swept the Marshall County Lady Marshals. The CCA win on Tuesday night gives them a record of 27-11, the second best record in the region and best record in school history since the 27-12 record back in 2013.
Despite the 3-0 sweep in favor of CCA, the win didn’t come easily. Marshall County put up a fight for the first few points of the opening set, but a steady Lady Warrior climb would pay off in the end. CCA built up to a 10-5 lead which quickly turned into an 18-9 lead. A 10-0 run from there courtesy of Olivia Carroll at service would seal the deal and take a 1-0 lead with the commanding 25-9 win.
CCA once again came out in the second set ready to put points on the board; Marshall County however, was ready to do the same. After a 7-2 lead for the Lady Warriors, the Lady Marshals started to make their climb.
The set became knotted up at the 9-9 mark, with Marshall taking their second lead of the night at 10-9. A back and forth battle would ensue as both teams fought for the lead, resulting in several lead changes. CCA would win that battle though and take the lead for good at the 16-15 mark.
A Marshall County timeout at the 21-16 mark was crucial in halting the Lady Warriors momentum, as the Lady Marshals came back from break to score the three straight. CCA would only be fazed for a moment though, as they got back to work to take the 25-21 win.
The third set was a battle to the end as Marshall County tried their best to keep their game alive. Ava Knight put her mark on the third set by scoring the first point with a service ace. From there the battle began as lead changes bounced back and forth between teams.
Marshall County was able to snag the lead at the 6-5 mark and hold onto it until 13-13, only leading by four points or less. A powerful few plays by CCA star Dailyn Cauley in the form of a momentum changing block, followed by a kill would give the Lady Warriors the lead back.
A Lady Marshal timeout was taken to regroup in an effort to get their momentum back. The timeout once again worked for a moment as they scored the next four points, but CCA stayed focused.
Community Christian would take the final lead off of a Marshall service error and never look back from the 18-17 mark to go on and pull out the 25-23, nail-biting set win and match win.
Cauley had a strong night with 13 kills and six blocks, Elizabeth Shaw followed with 12 kills, seven assists and four digs. Carroll led in digs with 13, Natalie Truitt had nine assists to go along with four digs and one kill and Katie Truitt had six aces on the night.
