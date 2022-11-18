Cardinals

The Mayfield Cardinals will storm the field of War Memorial Stadium for their quarterfinal contest against Metcalfe County on Friday night. Both teams look to keep their perfect 12-0 records in tact and advance to the semifinals.

 BY JARED JENSEN/The Sun

Just eight teams remain in the KHSAA Class 2A State football playoffs and the Mayfield High School Cardinals are one of them. In fact, they are one of just two undefeated teams left in their class. Ironically enough, this week’s opponents are also undefeated.

Mayfield will host the Metcalfe County Hornets in their quarterfinal match up on Friday night at War Memorial Stadium. Both teams will not only look to keep their playoff journey alive to advance to the semifinal round of play, but both teams will also took to maintain their unblemished records.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In