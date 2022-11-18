Just eight teams remain in the KHSAA Class 2A State football playoffs and the Mayfield High School Cardinals are one of them. In fact, they are one of just two undefeated teams left in their class. Ironically enough, this week’s opponents are also undefeated.
Mayfield will host the Metcalfe County Hornets in their quarterfinal match up on Friday night at War Memorial Stadium. Both teams will not only look to keep their playoff journey alive to advance to the semifinal round of play, but both teams will also took to maintain their unblemished records.
“They are 12-0 just like we are so their kids know how to win, they play hard just like ours do, so I’m expecting a great game,” Mayfield head coach Joe Morris said.
Getting to this point in play the Cardinals have taken care of business with a 43-22 win over Todd County Central and a 49-14 win over Murray. The Hornets beat Washington County 58-21 and Danville 21-14.
The Mayfield defense will have its work cut out for them as Metcalfe County runs the ball hard and often. So far this season the Hornets have racked up 2,789 rushing yards and allowed their opponents just 757 yards on the ground. Mayfield has accumulated 2,182 rushing yards and given up 1,037.
In the air is where the Cardinals have the upper hand on both offense and defense. Under direction of Zane Cartwright, Mayfield has thrown for 1,732 yards and the defense has allowed just 820 passing yards. Metcalfe County has thrown for 1,323 yards and allowed 1,183.
“We are definitely a running team first but we will throw the ball, our screen game has been good for us all year,” Morris said. “They haven’t given up many yards passing, one of their corners, number five (Wyatt Blythe) leads the state in interceptions, but hopefully we can block those guys up front, be patient, not make mistakes and we should be okay.”
Blythe has snagged nine interceptions so far this season, with two of those being returned for touchdowns for the Hornets to go along with an impressive offensive game. The senior has also contributed 87 passing yards, 133 rushing yards and 895 receiving yards and has totaled 20 TD’s across the board and one successful 2-point conversion.
In last week’s performance over Murray, Jutarious Starks and Mehki Dumas controlled the run game. Starks ran for 132 yards and secured the TD’s, while Dumas added another 73 and one scoring run. Just as successful from the ground, the Cardinals were equally as successful in the air. Brajone Dabney and Isaac Stevenson each tallied a TD on pass plays. Dabney had 79 receiving yards, Stevenson had 63 and Mak Hoover added another 15.
“We are playing well, I think we are playing our best football, we’ve just got to make sure we take care of the football,” Morris said. “This time of year that is big, this is going to be the first time we are going to be playing in this cold of weather conditions. But the bottom line is you have to go out and execute your game plan, you’ve got to take care of the football, keep penalties down and the team that does that will win.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium in Mayfield on Friday night. From there if the Cardinals could face a number of 2A teams, as the bracket gets reevaluated based on RPI standings. They could face Owensboro Catholic (9-3), Lexington Christian (8-4), Beechwood (11-1), Shelby Valley (10-2), Lloyd Memorial (9-3) or Breathitt County (9-2) on Friday, November 25, the day after Thanksgiving.
