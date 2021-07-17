There is a slice of baseball heaven in the heart of Paducah, where young and old enjoy the dynamic crack of a bat, the smell of ballpark snacks, and the seventh-inning stretch.
As a stadium with heart, character and novelty, Brooks Stadium is where even the most casual fan can fall in love with the game. A place where die-hard fans across the country travel to see and experience the hometown old-fashioned game of baseball.
“For the size of Paducah to have something as nice as this facility, it’s really special,” said Paducah Chiefs General Manager Greg McKeel. “Fans look at it as a way to kind of move back in history, when they grew up and those good times.”
What started in 1949 has led to an abundance of baseball stories throughout the western Kentucky area, from father-son duos to the greats like Steve Finley and Terry Shumpert ripping it up as high schoolers.
Under the care of Frank “Doc” Hideg, numerous community volunteers and the Paducah Tilghman and Paducah Chiefs baseball clubs, J. Polk Brooks’ dream is being preserved.
“It is an honor to be able to manage the Chiefs and to play at Brooks Stadium,” skipper Chip Cox said. “The stadium exemplifies everything about amateur baseball. The playing service is the best and the facilities for the fans are suburb. Again, a true honor.”
Initially built for the Chiefs, also known as the Indians, the stadium housed the Class D Kitty League minor league team from 1949-1955, and was affiliated with the St. Louis Cardinals from 1952-1955.
Once the Chiefs were no longer, the stadium fell into disrepair as the city bought it. The stadium’s namesake Brooks died in 1982, and many were left to wonder how much longer the old concrete and steel park would last.
Despite this, Hideg looked to preserve the All-American baseball dream in Paducah. Finally, with the help of former officials, the vintage park’s majestic vision was kept alive under the persistence of Hideg.
Years later, Mayor Bill Paxton and the city commission unanimously resolved to name the playing surface after the man that kept Brooks’ dream alive: “Doc Hideg Field.”
Brooks’ and now Hideg’s dreams are fulfilled with the sights and sounds of baseball from the first breath of spring until the dregs of summer with the help of Paducah Tilghman’s Blue Tornado and the Ohio Valley League’s Paducah Chiefs.
The Chiefs returned to Paducah in the summer of 2017, bringing home collegiate players from the local area and players from across the country to play at Brooks Stadium and been a staple in fun for the whole family. Spectators can watch great baseball, grab a tasty treat, and often have conversations with Hideg himself, who can be seen on the field before each game leading his crew to make the field game-ready.
