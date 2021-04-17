Thursday evening marked a milestone for youth sports in Paducah.
Thanks to a partnership between the Paducah Parks and Recreation Department and the Paducah Chiefs Baseball Club, Little League Baseball has returned to the city and began its 2021 season on Thursday at Noble Park. Paducah Chiefs General Manager Greg McKeel said it’s the first time the city has offered Little League in more than 40 years.
“We set this up to do it last year, and then COVID hit, and that ended that. But we put it back together and had signups, so everything is on track right now,” McKeel told The Sun on Thursday afternoon.
According to McKeel, Little League Baseball departed Paducah in the 1970s when the area’s youth baseball teams decided to affiliate with Khoury League Baseball prior to the establishment of the West Kentucky Baseball and Softball Association (WKBSA) in 1995. McKeel and the Chiefs — along with former Paducah Parks and Recreation director Mark Thompson and current director Amie Clark — wanted to help bring Little League back to Paducah.
“The Paducah Chiefs’ goal and purpose is to give back to the community, and we felt like bringing Little League Baseball back to Paducah and Noble Park was worth the effort to help develop baseball at other levels in the city,” he said. “We made the push and the contacts with Little League Baseball to bring youth baseball and softball back to Noble Park so kids who can’t afford to travel have a place to play ball.”
The interest was certainly there among local youths, as a total of 135 kids signed up to compete at the T-ball and Little League levels, McKeel said. He described those participation numbers as “a great start” for what he sees as a great opportunity for kids without access to play travel baseball, which has become increasingly exclusive over the years.
“Travel baseball has become the country club level of baseball. That’s all well and good for the kids that are financially able to travel and meet those criteria to play baseball. But that leaves out the rest of the kids,” he said. “We’re cautiously optimistic that this new venture of bringing Little League Baseball back to Noble Park is going to grow into something that we can be proud of by bringing baseball back to kids who, over the past several years, have not had the opportunity to play.”
This season, which extends through the final week of May, Little League games will be played on Tuesday and Thursday evenings while T-ball games will be held on Saturday afternoons, McKeel said, adding that all state and city guidelines related to COVID-19 are being followed.
With the season having kicked off Thursday, McKeel is glad to see Little League Baseball back in Paducah and hopes to see participation numbers continue to grow in the future.
“To go by Noble Park at night and see kids playing baseball is going to be a big thing for our community. It’s a really nice park, and we need to be able to fill that thing and have kids coming out and having a good time without having to travel outside of Paducah to do so,” he said.
“I think this is a pretty big step for us, and I hope it’s a positive step in the right direction, and I feel like it will be. As this year goes on, and if we’re successful, which I feel like we will be, I think it will just get bigger and bigger.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.