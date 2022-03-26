The Paducah USBC Association completed the Paducah USBC Association 4th Annual Open Handicap Tournament at Cardinal Lanes Strike & Spare in Paducah and SuperBowl in Metropolis, Ill. Results are as follows:
Handicap Team Champion: Whitman & Son Score: 3045
Members: Mike Patterson, Ken Brody, Rick Saylor, Mike Perry, Sean Baker.
Scratch Team Champion: Whitman & Son Score: 2870
Members: Mike Patterson, Ken Brody, Rick Saylor, Mike Perry, Sean Baker.
Handicap Doubles Champion: Kyler Garner & Sean Baker Score: 1470
Scratch Doubles Champion: Kyler Garner & Sean Baker Score: 1349
Handicap Singles Champion: Tim Reynolds Score: 703
Scratch Singles Champion: Tim Reynolds Score: 658
Handicap All Events Champion: Sean Baker Score: 2003
Scratch All Events Champion: Morgan Archer Score: 1920
Morgan Archer is considered the Association Champion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.