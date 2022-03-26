The Paducah USBC Association completed the Paducah USBC Association 4th Annual Open Handicap Tournament at Cardinal Lanes Strike & Spare in Paducah and SuperBowl in Metropolis, Ill. Results are as follows:

Handicap Team Champion: Whitman & Son Score: 3045

Members: Mike Patterson, Ken Brody, Rick Saylor, Mike Perry, Sean Baker.

Scratch Team Champion: Whitman & Son Score: 2870

Members: Mike Patterson, Ken Brody, Rick Saylor, Mike Perry, Sean Baker.

Handicap Doubles Champion: Kyler Garner & Sean Baker Score: 1470

Scratch Doubles Champion: Kyler Garner & Sean Baker Score: 1349

Handicap Singles Champion: Tim Reynolds Score: 703

Scratch Singles Champion: Tim Reynolds Score: 658

Handicap All Events Champion: Sean Baker Score: 2003

Scratch All Events Champion: Morgan Archer Score: 1920

Morgan Archer is considered the Association Champion.

