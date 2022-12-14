Over the weekend, the Paducah Tilghman High School wrestling team’s male wrestlers competed at the King of the Bluegrass tournament, and the female wrestlers traveled to the Derby City Classic.
The team as a whole brought home multiple gold medals with first-place finishes and top-five finishes.
At the King of the Bluegrass tournament, the male wrestlers brought home three first-place medals, a second-place medal, a third-place medal, and one fifth-place medal. Jayden Frazier, Caleb Mays and JT Adams earned gold for the Blue Tornado.
DJ Wilson finished second, Ben Hall placed third and Jayden Morris finished fifth in the tournament to round out the team.
At the Derby City Classic, Kendra Johnston took home the gold medal, and Jada DePriest got her first pin and finished fourth overall in the tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.