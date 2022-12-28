Mian Shaw

Paducah Tilghman’s Mian Shaw (pictured from December 19 against Ballard) led his team with 15 points in the victory over Jacksonville (IL) on Tuesday night in Carbondale during the Illinois Route 13 Christmas Tournament.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

CARBONDALE, IL — The Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado traveled to Carbondale for the Illinois Route 13 Christmas Tournament on Tuesday to compete against the Jacksonville High School Crimson. With a dominating performance by the Tilghman experienced roster, the Blue Tornado added win No. 8 to the season with a 68-45 victory over Jacksonville.

With a height advantage, the Blue Tornado won the tip-off as senior Caleb Payne pushed the ball into the hands of LeBran McMullen. McMullen controlled the ball, allowing Jacob West to put the Blue Tornado on the scoreboard with a quick two-point field goal with 7:45 left in the first quarter. The score moved to 4-0 as Mian Shaw followed behind West with another dazzling field goal.

