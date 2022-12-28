CARBONDALE, IL — The Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado traveled to Carbondale for the Illinois Route 13 Christmas Tournament on Tuesday to compete against the Jacksonville High School Crimson. With a dominating performance by the Tilghman experienced roster, the Blue Tornado added win No. 8 to the season with a 68-45 victory over Jacksonville.
With a height advantage, the Blue Tornado won the tip-off as senior Caleb Payne pushed the ball into the hands of LeBran McMullen. McMullen controlled the ball, allowing Jacob West to put the Blue Tornado on the scoreboard with a quick two-point field goal with 7:45 left in the first quarter. The score moved to 4-0 as Mian Shaw followed behind West with another dazzling field goal.
The remainder of the first quarter was all Blue Tornado, with Shaw collecting seven points out of Tilghman’s 16 points. The senior standout led his team with 15 points in the victory.
As Tilghman and Jacksonville headed into the second quarter, the Blue Tornado led 16-11, controlling the court despite attempts from their Crimson opponents. The two teams could not put up a shot until 6:45 when Tilghman freshman Miles Woodfork posted a perfect 3-pointer to push his team’s lead to 19-11.
After Jacksonville answered, pushing the score to an uncomfortable 21-16 difference, Paducah Tilghman took a timeout to regain composure and work on a plan of attack. The timeout by Greg Overstreet worked, as Woodfork made it 23-16 with a field goal with less than four minutes left before halftime. Shaw added to the lead, making one of two free throws with 55.9 seconds left.
As time ran out before halftime, Payne and Jayvion Powell added to the Paducah Tilghman lead, making it 28-21 as the second quarter finished.
Despite Jacksonville having possession as the third quarter began, Shaw and Payne wasted no time pushing the Blue Tornado lead to 32-23. The third quarter belonged to Payne, who scored nine points to keep his team’s hefty lead over the Crimson. Shaw scored seven in the quarter, where Paducah Tilghman posted 24 points to Jacksonville’s 11.
The fourth and final quarter allowed other members of the Tilghman roster to get in on the action. Joshua Campbell, Chase Patterson, Ahmad Wilkins, Jakevion Perry, and Antwon McClure added 13 points in the fourth quarter and a 3-pointer from Woodfork to earn the 68-45 victory over Jacksonville.
The Blue Tornado will face the Carbondale Terriers on Wednesday afternoon before taking on Marion (AR), continuing in the Illinois Route 13 Christmas Tournament. Finally, Paducah Tilghman will return to Otis Dinning Gymnasium to host Massac County on January 24.
Paducah Tilghman 68, Jacksonville (IL) 45
JACKSONVILLE 11 10 11 13 — 45
PADUCAH TILGHMAN 16 12 24 16 — 68
PTHS: M. Shaw 15, C. Payne 13, M. Woodfork 11, J. Powell 7, J. Harris 5, J. Campbell 4, J. West 4, C. Patterson 3, A. Wilkins 3, A. McClure 2, J. Perry. FIELD GOALS: 21 (C. Payne 6, M. Shaw 4, J. Powell 3, J. West 2, J. Campbell 2, J. Harris, M. Woodfork, C. Patterson, A. McClure). 3-POINTERS: 6 (M. Woodfork 3, M. Shaw, J. Harris, A. Wilkins). FREE THROWS: 8/12. RECORD: 8-2
