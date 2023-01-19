The Paducah Tilghman High School wrestling program held its annual Steve Johnston Memorial Invitation in Otis Dinning Gymnasium on Saturday. The event honored the former Blue Tornado coach and mentor.
The following teams traveled to Paducah Tilghman to compete in the event: Anna-Jonesboro, Calloway County, Fairdale, Fort Campbell, Fulton City, Hopkinsville, Jeffersontown, Marion High School, Ohio County, and Trigg County.
Out of the 11 teams competing, Paducah Tilghman claimed first place overall with 231.0 points. Calloway County, another First Region program, finished in seventh place with 71.0 points.
1 — Paducah Tilghman — 20 Count — 231.0 Points
2 — Fairdale — 14 Count — 217.0 Points
3 — Marion (IL) — 19 Count — 208.5 Points
4 — Ohio County — 10 Count — 159.0 Points
5 — Anna-Jonesboro (IL) — 9 Count — 148.5 Points
6 — Fort Campbell — 17 Count — 119.5 Points
7 — Calloway County — 12 Count — 71.0 Points
8 — Hopkinsville — 5 Count — 61.5 Points
9 — Trigg Count — 6 Count — 52.0 Points
10 — Jeffersontown — 8 Count — 20.0 Points
11 — Fulton City — 1 Count — 3.0 Points
1st — Joey Bratcher, Ohio County; 2nd — Zoee Sadler, Anna-Jonesboro; 3rd — Ryker Kramer, Fort Campbell; 4th — Zachary Francis, Fairdale; 5th — Andy Cintron, Fort Campbell; 6th — Drake Garrett, Marion; 7th — Lance Adams, Calloway County
1st — Drew Sadler, Anna-Jonesboro; 2nd — Blake Luttrell, Fairdale; 3rd — Riddick Cook, Marion; 4th — Juan Cannon, Hopkinsville; 5th — Talynn Clark, Ohio County; 6th — Jeffery Perry, Fort Campbell; 7th — Ryan Humphrey, Calloway County
1st — Max Wade, Marion; 2nd — Brett Smith, Anna-Jonesboro; 3rd — Mason Taylor, Ohio County; 4th — Jacob Jones Hamilton, Calloway County; 5th — Eithan Cassell, Fort Campbell; 6th — Dustin Melvin, Marion; 7th — Brady Welch, Marion; 8th — Daylon Sexton, Fairdale; 9th — Nathan Uhlik, Paducah Tilghman; 10th — Luis Nunez, Fort Campbell
1st — Daniel Dover, Anna-Jonesboro; 2nd — Dylan Linnemeier, Fort Campbell; 3rd — Brennan Vogt, Marion; 4th — Elijah Vance, Ohio County; 5th — Chase Neff, Fairdale; 6th — Jayden Perry, Fort Campbell; 7th — Jackson Fox, Calloway County
1st — Hunter Luttrell, Fairdale; 2nd — Tate Miller, Marion; 3rd — Caleb Kline, Trigg County; 4th — Maliq Crosby, Fort Campbell; 5th — Wyatt Wright, Anna-Jonesboro; 6th — Mekhi Manning-Lewis, Hopkinsville; 7th — Landen Wilkerson, Fort Campbell; 8th — Larry Watkins, Jeffersontown
1st — Jayden Frazier, Paducah Tilghman; 2nd — Garrison Messer, Ohio County; 3rd — Noah Durbin, Fairdale; 4th — John Montalvo, Fort Campbell; 5th — Hunter Gibb, Marion; 6th — Andre Morrison, Marion; 7th — Connor Kennedy, Calloway County; 8th — Tewon Thomas, Hopkinsville; 9th — Austin Kenestrick, Jeffersontown; 10th — Robert Warmouth, Fort Campbell
1st — Caleb Mays, Paducah Tilghman; 2nd — Grayson Shelby, Ohio County; 3rd — Hank James, Paducah Tilghman; 4th — Drew Holshouser, Anna-Jonesboro, 5th — Caden Frey, Marion; 6th — Ethan O’Malley, Paducah Tilghman; 7th — Lameck Nsentore, Fairdale; 8th — Tyler Hansen, Fort Campbell; 9th — Jaelyn Edwards, Calloway County; 10th — Brady Lamoureux, Paducah Tilghman; 11th — Jordan Caldwell, Jeffersontown
1st — Caeleb Jarvis, Fairdale; 2nd — Gunnar Arnold, Ohio County; 3rd — Jaylin Littleton, Hopkinsville; 4th — Grayson Sanders, Marion; 5th — Justin Murphy, Marion; 6th — Andrew Cundiff, Jeffersontown; 7th — Kenny Lira, Calloway County; 8th — Shermon Nelson, Fort Campbell
1st — Amari Williams, Paducah Tilghman; 2nd — Xavion Wallace, Hopkinsville; 3rd — David Johnston, Paducah Tilghman; 4th — Adam Harrington, Fort Campbell; 5th — Aaron Sheffer, Anna-Jonesboro; 6th — Mahdi Al Swaiedi, Jeffersontown; 7th — Evan Francis, Marion; 8th — Keon Thomas, Fulton City; 9th — Christian Haag, Trigg County; 10th — Peyton Lapointe, Fairdale; 11th — MaKenna Hendricks, Trigg County
1st — Brandon Burchett, Fairdale; 2nd — DJ Wilson, Paducah Tilghman; 3rd — Chris Mooney, Paducah Tilghman; 4th — Keshawn Dixon, Fort Campbell; 5th — Rayshaun Cannon, Anna-Jonesboro; 6th — James Swindle, Calloway County; 7th — Luke Emmick, Ohio County; 8th — Marley BenAvi, Marion
1st — Jude Powell, Fairdale; 2nd — Jack James, Paducah Tilghman; 3rd — Malakei Weatherly, Marion; 4th — Jacob Fox, Calloway County; 5th — TJ Dixon, Fort Campbell, 6th — Aiden Hilton, Paducah Tilghman
1st — Uriah Virzi, Paducah Tilghman; 2nd — Ben Hall, Paducah Tilghman; 3rd — Jordyn Beverly, Marion; 4th — Carson Lee, Paducah Tilghman; 5th — Daniel Winburn, Fairdale; 6th — Patrick Powers, Calloway County; 7th — Nate Schneider, Trigg County; 8th — Rabies Shalash, Jeffersontown
1st — Oscar JT Adams, Paducah Tilghman; 2nd — Samuel Bertin, Fairdale; 3rd — Julian O’Malley, Paducah Tilghman; 4th — Jamari Nall, Paducah Tilghman; 5th — Bryan Madinger, Marion; 6th — Myles Dockery, Ohio County; 7th — Luis Lira, Calloway County; 8th — Jeff Robertson, Anna-Jonesboro; 9th — Gus Marble, Jeffersontown; 10th — Sean Borum, Trigg County
1st — Jimmy Mooney, Paducah Tilghman; 2nd — Andrew Hendricks, Trigg County; 3rd — Kanye Gunn, Marion; 4th — Raymond Butler, Fairdale; 5th — Jahkeem McDade, Marion; 6th — Juan Solis, Fort Campbell; 7th — Prosper Livingston-Holmes, Paducah Tilghman; 8th — Isaiah Cook, Ohio County; 9th — Elijah Burriell, Jeffersontown; 10th — Bradly Bee, Calloway County
