On Friday night, the Blue Tornado kicked off the season at the iconic Brooks Stadium against the visiting Hardin County Cougars. Paducah Tilghman did not waste time getting on the board early and running away with the lead while collecting 14 hits, earned an 11-1 victory.
Hardin County jumped on the board first on a sacrifice fly to right field, but that did not deter Paducah Tilghman from doing what they do best. In the bottom half of the first inning, senior John Kiebler singled on a line drive to right field but was left stranded before Tilghman could produce their first run.
Sophomore Gunner Massey, who earned the nod to start on the bump, worked the top of the second inning with a noteworthy performance by striking out two of the three batters. Then, in the bottom half of the inning, junior Devin Kiebler kicked it off for Paducah Tilghman with a triple to center field. His courtesy runner Anias Nunn scored on a single by junior Caleb Payne.
John Kiebler, who started the night with a single, gave his team a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the third inning with an inside-the-park home run. John Kiebler’s home run allowed freshman Jalen Seay to score along with him. The madness of the Tornado continued as senior Zion LaGrone doubled to center field, later scoring as Massey grounded out to make it 4-1.
The inning continued in Paducah Tilghman’s favor as senior Leyton Patterson hit a home run to right field, scoring Nunn. Payne doubled to left field but was left stranded as the Cougars claimed the third out.
Paducah Tilghman’s score continued to inflate in the bottom of the fourth inning when senior Gage Griggs scored as Seay grounded out. The score moved to 8-1 as John Kiebler scored on an error by Hardin County. But, before Hardin County could get out of the inning, the Blue Tornado scored again to make it 9-1 on a Massey double, scoring LaGrone.
In the bottom half of the sixth inning, Paducah Tilghman continued to dominate when Patterson tripled to left field, allowing John Kiebler to score, making it 10-1. Patterson scored the final run to make it 11-1, scoring on an error made by the Cougars at second base.
Hardin County 100000X 1 3 5
Paducah Tilghman 015302X 11 14 0
WP: G Massey; LP: L Ditterline
2B: PTHS — Z LaGrone, C Payne, G Massey, D Kiebler
3B: HRDN — J Vaughn; PTHS — L Patterson, D Kiebler
HR: PTHS — L Patterson, J Kiebler
TB: HRDN — J Vaughn 3, B Cullum 1, G Smith 1; PTHS — L Patterson 7, J Kiebler 6, D Kiebler 5, C Payne 3, Z LaGrone 2, G Massey 2, G Griggs 2, J Seay 1
SB: PTHS — J Kiebler 3, Z LaGrone, J Seay
