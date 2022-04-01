UNION CITY, TN — The Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado did not hold back on the first night of the L.H. Ladd Tournament held in Union City, TN, for three days. The Blue Tornado met with the Union City Golden Tornadoes and snagged a 21-7 victory on Thursday night.
John Kiebler got the offense started in the top of the first inning with a single to right field but was thrown out advancing to home on a Gage Griggs double. Despite one out, Paducah Tilghman jumped on the board with Levin East singling to left field, scoring Griggs.
The score lept to 3-0 after a single by Jalen Seay, scoring East and Zion LaGrone. The runs continued as Devin Kiebler doubled, allowing Seay to plate the game’s fourth run. However, Union City could not break Paducah Tilghman’s momentum as Gunner Massey collected an RBI single, scoring Devin Kiebler’s courtesy runner Anias Nunn.
The Golden Tornadoes collected their second and third outs on the next two Paducah Tilghman batters, but offensive damage by the Blue Tornado had already been done.
Massey started on the bump for the Blue Tornado, striking out one in the bottom of the first. Chase Norton for Union City hit a ground ball and reached on a Tilghman error but was left stranded at first base. Everything quickly fell apart for Union City in the top of the second inning. John Kiebler kicked things off as lead-off again and singled on a line drive. The senior later scored on a Griggs single, making it a 6-0 ballgame. With back-to-back walks of East and LaGrone, Seay’s single made it an 8-0 game with zero outs in the inning. The Golden Tornadoes then loaded the bases as the pitch hit Devin Kiebler.
Paducah Tilghman took a 10-0 lead on a single by Leyton Patterson. Bases remained loaded as John Kiebler walked, scoring Nunn. A double by Griggs scored Clay Chandler and Patterson, pushing the game out of reach for Union City.
The game went to 16-0 as East hit a home run to left field. A sacrifice fly by Massey and a single by Patterson pushed it to 18-0 with two outs. As Union City got the third out of the second inning, Paducah Tilghman’s inflated score went to 21-0.
Jack James replaced Massey on the mound after long 16-run half of the inning. James commanded the mound in the bottom half of the second, allowing his Blue Tornado to return to the dugout promptly.
During the top half of the third inning, it was the first time in the game that Paducah Tilghman did not produce a run. Despite LaGrone earning a walk, the next three batters struck out.
Union City came alive in the bottom half of the third. The Golden Tornadoes were able to produce runs in the inning. Although the team began to show up, it was too late for Union City. The game was called after three innings, allowing Paducah Tilghman to earn the win.
Paducah Tilghman 21, Union City (TN) 7
Paducah Tilghman 5 16 0 — 21-17-4
Union City 0 0 7 — 7-2-1
WP: G Massey; LP: N Chandler
2B: PTHS — G Griggs 2, D Kiebler
HR: PTHS — L East
TB: PTHS — G Griggs 6, L East 5, D Kiebler 3, J Seay 3, L Patterson 2, J Kiebler 2, G Massey 1, Z LaGrone 1; UCHS — B Cox 1, L Hauhe 1, S Hall 1
SB: PTHS — G Griggs, J Seay; UCHS — C Norton
RECORDS: Paducah Tilghman (7-0); Union City (4-6)
