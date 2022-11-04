The Class 3A 2022 UK Healthcare Sports Medicine State Football Finals will kick off at McRight Field on Friday night as the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado hosts a familiar foe, Taylor County.

The last meeting between the two programs came on November 22, 2019, in the elite eight Class 3A KHSAA Gridiron Bowl at McRight. Unfortunately, the Blue Tornado fell to the visiting Cardinals, 38-28, to end the season that night.

