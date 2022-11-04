The Class 3A 2022 UK Healthcare Sports Medicine State Football Finals will kick off at McRight Field on Friday night as the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado hosts a familiar foe, Taylor County.
The last meeting between the two programs came on November 22, 2019, in the elite eight Class 3A KHSAA Gridiron Bowl at McRight. Unfortunately, the Blue Tornado fell to the visiting Cardinals, 38-28, to end the season that night.
“Tough Round 1 opponent in Taylor County. If we want to continue our season, we will have to clean up the mistakes we’ve been making and limit our turnovers,” Paducah Tilghman head coach Sean Thompson said. “They’re a good football team, but we are a good football team as well. Hopefully, we can prove that this Friday night.”
Heading into the postseason, the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado sit with a 4-6 win-loss record. PTHS has scored 263 points while allowing opponents to score 194. In 10 games, the Blue Tornado has collected 1,469 rushing yards, allowing 1,439. In addition, the team has collected 1,572 passing yards, keeping opponents to only 1,289 passing yards in the regular season.
On the other side of the field, the Taylor County Cardinals have a 6-4 win-loss record. The Cardinals have scored 349 points, allowing opponents to score 265. In 10 games, Taylor County has collected 2,807 rushing yards, allowing 1,527. In addition, the team has tallied 659 passing yards, allowing opponents to collect 1,386 passing yards.
To end the regular season, Paducah Tilghman fell in a heart breaker to Hopkinsville, 30-28. Meanwhile, the same night, Taylor County shut out Marion County 47-0.
Paducah Tilghman’s Jack James will have all eyes on him under the lights. So far, James has 119 pass completions on 228 attempts, nine interceptions, 1,542 net yards passing, 17 touchdown pass completions, and 154.2 net yards per game.
In addition to James, the Blue Tornado will rely heavily on Jordauyn White, Malachi Rider, Nolan Waller, and JoeAvion Starks.
White has shined for Paducah Tilghman this season with 14 pass receptions, 251 yards gained receiving, five touchdown pass receptions, 11 touchdowns scored rushing, and five touchdowns scored receiving and leads the team with 98 total points scored. In addition, White has 111 rush attempts, 844 net yards rushing, and 11 touchdowns scored rushing.
Despite having an injury this season, the Rider has collected 72 rush attempts, 377 net yards rushing, seven touchdowns scored rushing, seven touchdowns scored rushing, and 42 total points scored this season.
Starks has 19 pass receptions, 256 yards gained receiving, four touchdown pass receptions, and 25.6 yards gained receiving per game. In addition, Starks has 26 total points scored, four touchdowns scored receiving, and one 2-point conversion.
For Special Teams, Waller has been successful for the Blue Tornado in his senior season. The multi-sport athlete has 22 successful PATs on 27 attempts for an 81.5 PAT percentage. In addition, Waller has two field goals on two tries for a 100% field goal percentage.
The Cardinals must rely on Zach Underwood, Peyton Smith, Kaden Smith, and Jaquon Coulter Friday night for Taylor County to snag the win against Paducah Tilghman and keep the team’s season alive.
Underwood has 25 pass completions in 53 attempts this season. He also has two interceptions, 526 net yards passing, and nine touchdown pass completions.
Peyton Smith has collected 107 rushing attempts, 1,242 net yards rushing, 17 touchdowns scored rushing, 177.4 net yards per game, and two touchdowns scored receiving. The sophomore also has tallied seven 2-point conversions, and 128 total points scored.
Kaden Smith has also played a vital role for the Cardinals. He has 10 touchdowns scored rushing, four touchdowns scored receiving seven 2-point conversions, and 98 points. In addition, he has 91 rush attempts and 696 net yards rushing.
Rounding out the Cardinals, Coulter has nine pass receptions, 231 yards gained receiving, and two touchdown pass receptions.
The game will kick off at McRight Field on Friday at 7 p.m. The winner will continue their season, heading into the next round of the postseason finals.
