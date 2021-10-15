On Thursday night, the Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado celebrated twice at Otis Dinning Gymnasium. The first celebration came on senior night, recognizing Helen Allen, Darreona Johnson, Alexis Roof, Bailey Schipp, Jaaliyah Biggers, and Emily Shumaker.
The second celebration came when the Lady Blue Tornado swept the visiting Carlisle County Lady Comets in three consecutive sets, 25-15, 25-15, 25-20.
Paducah Tilghman did not hold back in the first set, taking an early lead running away with it until Carlisle County called timeout as PTHS led 12-9. Then, with a dominating group of seniors, the Lady Tornado pushed the score to 19-10 in the blink of an eye.
Carlisle County came back with help from Alexis Jones, Lilyan Shehorn, and Charlize Wright, making the score deficit diminishing as the two teams inched closer to the lucky no. 25. However, the control and talent on the Comet side were unable to take down the Blue Tornado in the first set. Paducah Tilghman took the win, 25-15.
As the second set began, the intensity from Paducah Tilghman’s fan section filled the gymnasium with students celebrating their school’s first set victory, finding a broom, and sweeping the floor. The Tornado faithful continued to roar as Paducah Tilghman, and Carlisle County played cat and mouse, passing the lead back and forth until PTHS took a 17-12 lead.
The Lady Comets returned, making Paducah Tilghman work for the second set. After all, Carlisle County did not plan to go down without a fight after dropping the first set. However, despite efforts from the visiting team, Paducah Tilghman kept their dominating lead and shut the door, 25-15 once again.
Things became intense in the third set as the Lady Tornado swapped out their starters with a comfortable lead. With the younger group on the floor, the Lady Comets quickly extended their chances with Wright serving and taking advantage. But it was not enough to take away the sweep from Paducah Tilghman, who snagged a 25-20 victory.
