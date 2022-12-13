On Monday night, the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado hosted the Community Christian Academy Warriors at Otis Dinning Gymnasium. In the Second District matchup between the two programs this season, the Blue Tornado defeated CCA with an 89-63 finish, with Jayvion Powell leading the team to victory.
The high-intensity contest kicked off with Paducah Tilghman’s Powell taking control on the court, posting the first field goal for the Blue Tornado. Powell’s seniority on the roster shined as he finished the night with 15 points, a game-high for the PTHS program.
However, even with Powell leading the Blue Tornado, Community Christian Academy’s Prince Kahnplaye left everything on the court. The sophomore led all scorers in the contest with 33 points before exiting in the fourth quarter due to injury.
The first quarter was fast-paced and filled with excitement for the Tornado fan section as Powell, and James Harris shot dazzling 3-pointers to push Tilghman ahead. The duo of Powell and Harris continued to command the court throughout Tilghman’s fourth win this season.
Despite being down, CCA continued to fight against the Blue Tornado in the second quarter, posting 17 points before halftime with Kahnplaye and Jamison Smith at the helm. Smith posted 11 points in the loss, earning his 1000th career point in the fourth quarter.
The third quarter belonged to the Blue Tornado with Jacob West’s 3-point shot and foul trouble on CCA’s end. Miles Woodfork, LeBran McMullen, and Caleb Payne added to the scoreboard from the free-throw line as the Warriors continued to land in foul trouble, allowing Tilghman to get additional opportunities to post 28 points in the quarter.
Although Tilghman continued to have a healthy lead over CCA, the Warriors posted 24 points in the fourth quarter amid Smith’s high school career achievement and Kahnplaye’s injury in the middle of the court. However, it was not enough to overcome the Blue Tornado, who finished with an 89-63 record.
The Blue Tornado will head to St. Mary on Tuesday night to battle against the Vikings. Community Christian Academy will host Fort Campbell on Thursday night before the Community Christian Academy Christmas Tournament this upcoming weekend.
Paducah Tilghman 89, Community Christian Academy 63
COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN: P. Kahnplaye 33, T. Winsett 17, J. Smith 11, M. Jendro 2. FIELD GOALS: 19 (P. Kahnplaye 9, T. Winsett 5, J. Smith 4, M. Jendro). 3-POINTERS: 6 (P. Kahnplaye 4, J. Smith, T. Winsett). FREE THROWS: 7/10. RECORD: 3-5.
PADUCAH TILGHMAN: J. Powell 15, J. Harris 14, O. Williams 14, M. Woodfork 12, J. West 9, C. Patterson 5, J. Campbell 4, M. Shaw 4, C. Wright 4, L. McMullen 3, A. Wilkins 2, J. Perry 2, C. Payne 1. FIELD GOALS: 24 (J. Powell 6, O. Williams 6, M. Woodfork 2, M. Shaw 2, J. Campbell 2, L. McMullen, C. Patterson, J. Harris, C. Wright, A. Wilkins, J. Perry). 3-POINTERS: 11 (J. Harris 4, J. West 3, M. Woodfork 2, J. Powell, C. Patterson). FREE THROWS: 8/11. RECORD: 4-1.
Paducah Tilghman 64, Community Christian Academy 13The Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado hosted the Community Christian Academy Lady Warriors on Monday night, with Diamond Gray leading her team to a 64-13 victory with 20 points at Otis Dinning Gymnasium. Gray and Paducah Tilghman moved to 4-0 with the win over the Lady Warriors.
The Lady Tornado sits with an unblemished 4-0 record with Gray, Myiesha Smith, and Dasia Garland in complete control. On the other side, Community Christian Academy’s Lady Warriors are trying to find footing in the early season, and the first quarter showed the strengths and weaknesses of both programs as PTHS led 16-2.
During the first quarter, all Smith collected 10 of the 16 points for the Lady Tornado. The freshman, who continued to shine, left spectators in awe with each textbook shot she made on the court. Smith finished behind Gray in scoring with 18 points in the victorious contest.
Paducah Tilghman kept a dominant lead over the Lady Warriors in the second quarter, although CCA’s Carmella Saxton, Audrey Tucker, and Emma Wring kept their team with leadership and guidance.
The second half of the contest belonged to the Lady Tornado, who pushed the score into a running clock matchup. Despite attempts from CCA, the team could not outsmart Paducah Tilghman. Between the two quarters in the second half, the Lady Warriors posted only four points, which came from Saxton.
Gray exploded on the court during the second half, posting 12 points between the third and fourth quarters. Her knowledge and skill of the game kept her two steps ahead of CCA’s defense as she continued to drive the ball to the net.
The Lady Tornado will head to St. Mary on Tuesday night to compete against another Second District foe. Community Christian Academy will host Fort Campbell on Thursday night.
COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN: Saxton 6, Tucker 4, Wring 3. FIELD GOALS: 6 (Saxton, Tucker, Wring). 3-POINTERS: 0/0. FREE THROWS: 5/11. RECORD: 0-8.
PADUCAH TILGHMAN: D. Gray 20, M. Smith 18, D. Garland 14, J. Reed 4, V. Wheeler 4, A. Coffie 2, A. Roberts 2. FIELD GOALS: 32 (D. Gray 10, M. Smith 9, D. Garland 6, J. Reed 2, V. Wheeler 2, C. Roberts, A. Coffie). 3-POINTERS: 0/0. FREE THROWS: 0/4. RECORD: 4-0.
