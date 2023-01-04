MADISONVILLE — On Tuesday night, the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado traveled to Hopkins County Central to compete in the Kentucky 2A Championship Sectional Tournament. The Blue Tornado defeated the Storm with a 69-57 finish, advancing to the semifinals with the win.

Tilghman kicked off the night by winning the tip-off, with Caleb Payne directing the ball into Tornado territory. However, Hopkins County Central’s defense gained control, with Drake Skeen posting a 3-point shot to give the Storm a 3-0 lead.

