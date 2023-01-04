MADISONVILLE — On Tuesday night, the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado traveled to Hopkins County Central to compete in the Kentucky 2A Championship Sectional Tournament. The Blue Tornado defeated the Storm with a 69-57 finish, advancing to the semifinals with the win.
Tilghman kicked off the night by winning the tip-off, with Caleb Payne directing the ball into Tornado territory. However, Hopkins County Central’s defense gained control, with Drake Skeen posting a 3-point shot to give the Storm a 3-0 lead.
The lead didn’t last long, with James Harris and Jacob West teaming up to gain control. A field goal by Harris and a 3-pointer by West moved PTHS to a 5-3 lead. Mian Shaw added to the lead as a technical foul was called on Hopkins County Central to push the score to 6-3.
Harris posted another 3-pointer before the Storm (7-6) took back the lead. Despite a 10-9 Hopkins County Central lead with less than a minute left in the first quarter, Tilghman took it back with Harris in control to make it 12-10 with 9.4 seconds left to play.
Like the first quarter, Tilghman’s Harris kicked off the quarter with a perfect field goal, and the Storm answered quickly. West tied the contest at 16-16 with a field goal before teammates Caleb Payne and Shaw commanded the court, icing out the Storm early in the second. Tilghman moved to 24-16 before Hopkins County Central called for a timeout.
After the timeout, Harris added another basket to his tally. Shaw and freshman Miles Woodfork rounded out the first half of the game, moving Tilghman’s lead to 32-23.
In the second half of the contest, it was all Paducah Tilghman, with Hopkins County Central running into foul trouble, allowing the Blue Tornado to inch closer to victory. During the third quarter, the Blue Tornado outscored the Storm by seven points, with West collecting six of Tilghman’s 22 from the 3-point line.
The Storm continued to find themselves in foul trouble in the fourth quarter, as Paducah Tilghman led 60-40 with Shaw at the free throw line. Like the first three quarters, West added another 3-point shot in the fourth to make it 63-45 with four minutes left to play.
Paducah Tilghman continued throughout the remainder of the contest to control the court under the guidance of head coach Greg Overstreet. The team will face Webster County in the semifinals of the Kentucky 2A Sectionals on Thursday night at Webster.
PADUCAH TILGHMAN 69, HOPKINS COUNTY CENTRAL 57
PADUCAH TILGHMAN: M. Shaw 22, J. West 16, J. Harris 12, O. Williams 8, C. Payne 7, M. Woodfork 4. FIELD GOALS: 20 (M. Shaw 6, O. Williams 4, J. Harris 3, C. Payne 3, J. West 2, M. Woodfork 2). 3-POINTERS: 6 (J. West 4, J. Harris 2). FREE THROWS: 12/18. RECORD: 10-4.
HOPKINS COUNTY CENTRAL 75, PADUCAH TILGHMAN 54The Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado kicked off the week with the Kentucky 2A Championship Sectional Tournament, competing against the Hopkins County Central Lady Storm on Tuesday night. Despite a well-fought contest, the Lady Blue Tornado fell to Hopkins County Central with a 75-54 loss.
The first quarter belonged to the Lady Storm as Paducah Tilghman mustered only seven points to Hopkins County Central’s 22. However, despite the Lady Storm controlling the court, Tilghman’s Diamond Gray, Myiesha Smith, and Jayla Reed kept the Lady Blue Tornado afloat in the quarter.
Dasia Garland started the scoring for Paducah Tilghman in the second quarter with a field goal, moving the score to 27-9 with the Lady Tornado fighting back despite the point deficit. Smith led Tilghman in the quarter, posting five of the 10 points, which included a standup play as Gray stole possession and moved the ball to her younger counterpart.
Heading into halftime, Paducah Tilghman trailed 40-17, with Smith leading her team with nine points. Afterward, the Lady Blue Tornado looked recharged in the second half of the contest, chiseling away at the Lady Storm’s lead. However, with back-to-back shots by Smith, Hopkins County Central (9-3) called a timeout while still leading 56-33.
Tilghman outscored Hopkins County Central in the fourth quarter, but the damage from the first half was undo-able for the Lady Blue Tornado. Gray posted 10 points, leading her team in the final quarter.
The Lady Blue Tornado will have the week off, traveling to Christian County next Monday night. However, the team will return to Otis Dinning Gymnasium on January 31, hosting Crittenden County.
PADUCAH TILGHMAN: M. Smith 16, D. Gray 12, D. Garland 12, J. Reed 8, Q. Shumpert 3, A. Harris 2, C. Roberts 1. FIELD GOALS: 19 (D. Gray 6, M. Smith 5, D. Garland 5, J. Reed, Q. Shumpert, A. Harris). 3-POINTERS: 2 (M. Smith, J. Reed). FREE THROWS: 10/15. RECORD: 7-3.
Follow Chelsea Ladd on Twitter at @chelseabrooke for local high schools highlights and live game tweets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.