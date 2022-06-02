When the current roster for the Paducah Tilghman Lady Tornado softball team was coming into the world, the program was struggling significantly. From 2005 until 2012, the program went through seven coaches before landing stability with a coach that stayed until 2016 when the head coach and former Lone Oak Lady Flash softball player Sarah Trover took over.
This season, the program made school history in multiple games. Clipping Marshall County in the regular season and again to compete in the team’s first appearance in the First Region Championship game. Although the Lady Tornado season ended 9-2 against McCracken County in that final game last Saturday, the PTHS ladies have officially changed the way spectators look at the Tilghman softball program.
“This year was different from the start,” Trover said. “The three seniors made the change from being players to leaders, support and communication as a team was overall better than ever.”
The team finished with a 19-16 record with three seniors and abundance of youthful talent that will return to the diamond next season. A stark, yet beautiful difference from the years when the program did not have an official home field — bouncing from Stuart Nelson to Noble Park and claiming only three victories during the 2009 season.
“We finally had nine players together playing the best softball of their lives,” Trover said. “They wanted to win and knew they had what it takes to be competitive. They worked hard, took responsibility for their mistakes, and made commitments to be better with every pitch.”
Serenity McCoy, Cristin Ware, and Rosie Minter left everything on the field during their senior year. However, the amount of dedication, spirit, and simply believing in their program increased morale and taught the younger members on the roster what it means to wear the iconic blue and white school colors.
“This season was a big one, and I knew I wanted to go out with a bang. So the way that I ended my senior year was a big deal to me,” McCoy said. “I’m so glad I got to leave my mark. The program meant a lot to me. It gave me the chance to showcase my skills and show people what I was able to do on the field.”
McCoy’s defense and leadership at shortstop will be significantly missed moving forward. Her determination and love for Paducah Tilghman shined brightly through her academics and athletics throughout her career as a student-athlete.
She finished her high school career with a .281 batting average with 17 RBIs and 12 out of 12 successful stolen bases.
“I enjoyed it and had fun even when we didn’t come out on top. I love my teammates and the bonds I have created with them,” McCoy said. “I will miss them so much. This season was just all-around different. The aura was amazing. I could feel the positivity, and I could feel the love from everyone. To be the underdogs and make history is amazing to me.”
McCoy credited Trover with being a mentor on and off the field. When the future University of Kentucky student faced hurdles mentally and physically, Trover was there to help her along the way as a coach and friend.
“This program meant so much to me this year. My teammates and I worked so hard this year behind the scenes, and our hard work showed on the field,” Ware said. “Every game we would play like it was our last, and that’s what I love about PT softball, we all love the game, and we all have heart, and that’s where some teams lack.”
Ware patrolled the outfield during her time as a Lady Tornado with outstanding defense and speed.
She finished her high school athletic career with 28 hits and a .286 batting average.
During the postseason, Ware made web gems that kept her team in even the most challenging battles against teams that once toppled the Blue Tornado in years past.
“We want us to succeed and be the best we can be,” Ware said. “For PT softball, the most important thing here is being a family and loving and treating each other with respect. We have ups and downs, but we will never lose the love for one another.”
Minter’s offensive prowess shined throughout the regular season but became stellar in the postseason. The home run hitting first baseman’s blast over the fence at Marshall County will be remembered for years by spectators and the program. She finished with three home runs, each perfectly timed for the Lady Tornado, and a .393 batting average.
“This season, we had a lot of ups and downs. A team goal of ours was to have a winning season and to be able to do that and make school history. It means a lot,” Minter said. “Our softball program is different from the ones around us. People come to play PT softball because we’re a close-knit family. We love the game and are serious when needed, but we also take time to enjoy each other.”
Like the trio of seniors, Trover said her goodbyes to Paducah Tilghman’s softball field after the final home game — making the epic run in the postseason even more bittersweet.
The Lady Tornado coach will be stepping down from her position to take time to build her own family and spend time watching her nephew finish up his high school baseball career.
“It was great for the seniors to go out and finish on a high note and myself,” Trover said. “Finishing my last season making history is how anyone wants to go out. I’m thankful for all my time at Paducah Tilghman but will be forever thankful for this year.”
As far as advice goes, the trio of seniors had something special to leave their younger teammates and Ware’s younger sister Myiesha Smith with as they hung up their cleats.
“My advice to my teammates and any younger players is not to let anyone define you. You know what you are capable of and make it happen,” McCoy said. “And don’t give up. I didn’t for six years, and I got what I wanted.”
As McCoy mentioned in her advice to the younger players, the program and their futures should not be defined by how the Lady Tornado once were.
The days of multiple coaches, unofficial fields, and just enough members to fill a lineup card are over. Instead, the Paducah Tilghman Lady Tornado are now competing and proving that hard work and showing love toward each other pay off.
“For my baby sister, my advice would be to keep pushing and working hard no matter what,” Ware said. “Do what you love and continue to be that sunshine in everyone’s life.”
Sisters Ware and Smith had an opportunity that most dream about, being able to play alongside a sibling on a varsity team. The two began sharing the field during the 2021 season when Smith was a seventh-grader and Ware a junior.
During the emotional senior night, the two held each other after the victory against St. Mary.
Their sisterhood bond off the field translated onto the diamond for the two, something neither will forget.
“The advice I would give to the younger girls is to enjoy your time playing together,” Minter said. “Because those are the memories you’ll look back on.”
Chelsea Ladd is a sports reporter for The Paducah Sun and former Paducah Tilghman High School softball player from 2004-2009. Follow Chelsea on Twitter, @chelseabrooke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.