The Paducah Tilghman soccer program has seen its ups and downs in its history, but that is not stopping the 2022 season from feeling like a fresh start.
Despite falling two back-to-back years without collecting a win, the Blue Tornado continued to improve and show their passion and grit for the game on the field last season. The team collected nine goals, five assists, and 23 points in 12 games.
“The Blue Tornado return an experienced lineup after losing only two starters from last year’s squad,” head coach Blaine Skeen said. “This year’s team looks to post a record of at least .500 and make an appearance at the regional tournament.”
The team finished with a 0-12-1 record last season. However, the Tilghman Tornado tied with Trigg County in an intense 1-1 final on August 12, 2021, at the Blue Tornado’s home field.
As Skeen said, the team will return a hungry and experienced team to the field this upcoming season. Carlos Cristobal, Johann Loaiza, Paul McKnight, Myles Middleton, Kameron Moore, Khiland Moss, Nathanial Skinner, Nolan Waller, and Jacob West will make up the heavy senior class.
Skinner led his team with three goals and seven points in 12 games. In addition, he collected one assist.
Middleton and Cristobal kept the Blue Tornado in each matchup with swift footwork and awareness against opponents. Middleton tallied three goals and four points, while Cristobal finished his junior season with one goal and two points.
Sophomore goalkeeper Blain Oliver returns to defend the Blue Tornado. Oliver earned 48 saves, averaging 4.4 per game, and allowed 51 goals.
The team will start the season with a home opener against Hopkins County Central with the hopes of a fresh start kicking off early in the season.
