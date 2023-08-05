Paducah Tilghman soccer

The Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado will kick off the season on August 7 on the road, traveling to Graves County to compete against the Eagles. The team will host their home opener on August 10 against Trigg County at historic Jetton Field.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

Paducah Tilghman’s historic soccer program has had its ups and downs over the years. Still, as the team continues to grow with experience and talent, the mighty Blue Tornado is becoming a silent force to be reckoned with and will look to continue improving this upcoming season. Under the guidance of head coach Blaine Skeen, the Tilghman program prepares to continue where the team left off last season in the regional tournament.

“There is excitement and confidence within the squad,” Skeen said. “I can’t wait for them to showcase their efforts in this preseason on the field next week.”

