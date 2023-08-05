Paducah Tilghman’s historic soccer program has had its ups and downs over the years. Still, as the team continues to grow with experience and talent, the mighty Blue Tornado is becoming a silent force to be reckoned with and will look to continue improving this upcoming season. Under the guidance of head coach Blaine Skeen, the Tilghman program prepares to continue where the team left off last season in the regional tournament.
“There is excitement and confidence within the squad,” Skeen said. “I can’t wait for them to showcase their efforts in this preseason on the field next week.”
Last season, the Blue Tornado appeared in the regional tournament for the first time since 2019. The First District runner-up finished with a 6-13 win-loss record, going 1-11 in the region and 1-5 in district play. The Blue Tornado allowed 63 goals while scoring 34 in 19 games.
“Boys soccer at Tilghman looks to stay on the front foot this year by utilizing our roster bolstered full of varsity experience,” Skeen said. “We intend to build off the success we found last season to find even higher ceilings for us to conquer this season.”
Despite losing four prominent seniors to graduation, Paducah Tilghman returns many young, but experienced faces, such as junior Dawson Black, sophomore Mason Atnip, and juniors Max Grumley and Blain Oliver.
Black appeared in 18 games, collecting seven goals behind leading scorer and recent graduate Myles Middleton. The upcoming junior averaged 0.4 goals per game with three assists and 25 points per KHSAA.
In Atnip’s freshman season, he appeared in 18 games, collecting six goals behind Black, averaging 0.3 per game. Additionally, Atnip led the Blue Tornado in assists with five and finished with 17 points per KHSAA. Grumley, an upcoming junior, appeared in 19 games for Paducah Tilghman. Grumley finished with two goals and four points.
Oliver, who shined as the Blue Tornado goalkeeper, appeared in all 19 games, collecting 95 saves to keep Paducah Tilghman within striking distance each contest. The upcoming junior averaged 5.0 saves per game, allowing 61 goals from opponents with three shutouts.
The Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado will kick off the season on August 7 on the road, traveling to Graves County to compete against the Eagles. The team will host their home opener on August 10 against Trigg County at historic Jetton Field.
