On Thursday night, the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado returned to Jetton Field for the season home opener against the visiting Trigg County Wildcats. With complete offensive dominance from start to finish, the Blue Tornado won 8-2 over Trigg County.
The last matchup between the Blue Tornado and Wildcats came on Aug. 11, 2022, which the Blue Tornado won. Last season, the Blue Tornado returned to the regional tournament, making a name for themselves with ample players returning for the 2023 season.
From top to bottom in the Thursday night contest, the youthful and talented roster showed where the historic program is headed within the First Region as underclassmen continue to shine for head coach Blaine Skeen.
Paducah Tilghman struck first with a goal from Alex McMillan within the first 10 minutes of play to make it a 1-0 match. The junior Blue Tornado added to his night, scoring minutes later to make it 2-0 over the Wildcats. With crafty footwork and agility, Paducah Tilghman controlled the field, keeping Trigg County away from goalkeeper Blain Oliver for most of the first half.
Freshman Aaron Ladd moved the score to 3-0 for Paducah Tilghman, and teammate junior Dawson Black gave the Blue Tornado a comfortable 4-0 lead before Trigg County could collect the team’s first goal in the contest. With time ticking away in the first half, Peyton Moore scored the first goal for Trigg County, allowing a three-goal difference heading into the half.
The match’s second half began with Trigg County’s Kyle Choate cutting into Paducah Tilghman’s lead with a goal that snuck out of Oliver’s reach. However, the Blue Tornado answered with Black and Max Grumley going back-to-back to make it 6-2. On Black’s goal, Ladd nearly made it himself as the ball hit against the goal, landing in the direct path for Black to sail the ball into the net.
Paducah Tilghman added two more goals by Jonah Cunningham and Austin Brazzell to make it 8-2. The victory over Trigg County gave Paducah Tilghman’s program its first early season win, giving them a 1-1 win-loss record.
The Blue Tornado will host Madisonville North-Hopkins next Monday at Jetton Field. The Trigg County Wildcats will travel to Ohio County for the program’s next contest on Aug. 17.
