For Paducah Tilghman's baseball program, the final appearance at Brooks Stadium came as seniors were honored, and the Blue Tornado shut out the visiting Warren East Raiders in a Saturday doubleheader at the historic Brooks Stadium.
Before the game, the program recognized its group of seniors with their families on the field. Justin West and Gage Griggs were given framed jerseys as gifts like John Kiebler, Leyton Patterson, and Zion LaGrone were issued last year before reclassifying to the 2022 senior class.
Caleb Payne worked a four batter inning in the top of the first with one walk. Payne went on to earn the 6-0 victory, throwing four innings while walking and striking out three on 66 pitches.
During Paducah Tilghman's half in the first, things kicked off for the Blue Tornado was a pitch hit Griggs. Then, a ground out by Levin East made it 1-0 as Griggs scored. However, the inning ended as LaGrone grounded out to the Warren East third baseman Drake Young.
The score remained 1-0 until the bottom of the third inning, when Tilghman struck again. Then, in the same inning, PTHS collected their first base knock in the game despite having the lead.
John Kiebler earned the first hit with a single to right field, advancing Patterson, who drew a walk to lead off the inning. A five-pitch walk by Griggs loaded the bases with one out before East grounded into a fielder's choice, allowing Patterson to score.
Tilghman plated one more run as Griggs stole home. However, the inning ended as the Raiders picked East off at first base.
The score moved to 4-0 in the bottom of the fourth as Anias Nunn scored on an RBI single by Payne. With a ground out by Patterson and a strikeout by Jack James, Payne's courtesy runner Burke Waggoner and Gunner Massey were left in scoring position as the inning came to a close.
Payne faced one batter in the top of the fifth inning before head coach Tremayne Donald brought in John Kiebler to relieve the junior hurler. The senior worked three innings, allowing two hits and one walk, and struck out two on 40 pitches.
Warren East singled to left field as James misread the ball. The misread allowed Ayden Barrick to reach safely and Wyatt Nesbitt to advance to second base. However, John Kiebler worked the mound with grace as the right-hander shut down the next three batters with a flyout and two strikeouts.
Back-to-back walks issued to John Kiebler, and Griggs gave Paducah Tilghman momentum in the bottom of the fifth inning. But, despite runners on, East and LaGrone were unable to move them. Finally, Devin Kiebler pushed the game to 6-0, scoring John Kieber and Griggs as he tripled to center field with a textbook slide into third base.
In the top of the seventh inning, Warren East made it uncomfortable for Paducah Tilghman as Camden Elkins singled to Griggs at short to kick off the inning. The two runners on base advanced on a passed ball, moving into scoring position with one out. Paducah Tilghman's Nunn showed off his arm during a double play despite the Raiders' attempt at a rally.
Tray Price popped out into the double play as Nunn legged it out to catch the ball before hurling it to Devin Kiebler at home as Elkins attempted to plate a run for Warren East. Nunn's throw ended the game, giving Paducah Tilghman win No. 25.
Colton Edwards took the loss for Warren East. He worked over two innings, allowing one hit, two runs (one earned), one walk, and struck out one on 36 pitches.
Goad and Price appeared in relief for the Raiders. Warren East kept Tilghman's often booming offense down despite the six-run loss, only allowing four hits.
Goad threw an inning and a half, allowing two hits, two runs (earned), walked two, and struck out one.
Price finished the game in two innings, allowing one hit. The sophomore gave up two runs (earned), walked two, and struck out one.
Paducah Tilghman 8, Warren East 0
The second game of the Paducah Tilghman doubleheader kicked off with two scoreless innings for both competing teams. Despite attempts, it wasn't until the bottom of the third inning that Tilghman plated two runs.
The scoring began as John Kiebler singled to left field, getting his Blue Tornado started. East appeared as John Kiebler's courtesy runner, advancing to third base as Griggs singled to left field.
The first out in the inning came as LaGrone popped out to second base. Then, however, Tilghman loaded the bases as Massey drew a walk. Finally, the first run came as Payne grounded into a fielder's choice, scoring East.
Another run crossed home as Griggs scored on a passed ball to make it 2-0 with two outs. However, the inning ended as Braden Douglas struck out as Tilghman left a runner in scoring position.
During the bottom of the fifth inning, the Blue Tornado added six more runs to their lead, making it 8-0. An RBI single by Payne scored Griggs, and from there, it was all Paducah Tilghman.
A scorching single by Douglas to center field scored LaGrone and Massey to make it 5-0. The next batter, Devin Kiebler, singled to center, advancing runners into scoring position for Clay Chandler.
Chandler's RBI single to left field scored Payne. A walk by John Kiebler made it 7-0 as Warren East's pitching began to falter against the Blue Tornado. The final run in the game and inning came as a pitch hit LaGrone, allowing Devin Kiebler to plate the eighth run.
Massey earned the win for the Blue Tornado. The sophomore threw over four innings, allowing one hit and striking out five.
Waggoner appeared in relief, throwing over two innings on the mound. The sophomore allowed two hits and struck out one.
Paducah Tilghman will face St. Mary in the Second District tournament on Monday night at St. Mary. The winner will face McCracken County on Wednesday night, pending inclement weather changes.
