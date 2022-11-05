On Friday night, the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado made a statement against Taylor County at McRight Field by shutting out the Cardinals, defeating them 37-0 in the first round of the 2022 Class 3A 2022 UK HealthCare Sports Medicine State Football Finals.
The last time the two programs met came on November 22, 2019, in the football finals on Tilghman’s home turf. However, unlike Friday night’s contest, the Taylor County Cardinals were able to escape the Tornado, 38-28.
Senior Jordauyn White left everything on the field against Taylor County. Despite a scoreless first quarter, White’s agility and knowledge put Tilghman on the board after the second quarter kicked off with a 33-yard touchdown. The PAT by senior Nolan Waller was successful, allowing the Blue Tornado to take a 7-0 lead.
Although Taylor County worked to keep Tilghman at bay, the Cardinals (6-5) were unsuccessful as junior Leland Reeves ran for -3 yards. On the tackle, the Blue Tornado moved to 9-0 with a little aggressive help from senior Wyatt Sanders with six minutes left in the second quarter.
It was all White as he ran for a 4-yard touchdown minutes after the Blue Tornado and Sanders scored. Quickly, Tilghman led 16-0, allowing the Blue Tornado crowd to erupt in excitement. White finished with 104 rushing yards on 12 attempts and two touchdowns.
Tilghman continued to dominate as Jack James passed to LeBran McMullen for a 7-yard touchdown. McMullen caught the pass in mid-air as Taylor County’s Cross Watson attempted to knock it out of McMullen’s reach. Waller shined again with a successful PAT to make it 23-0 before halftime.
James continued to command as the Blue Tornado (5-6) quarterback, passing to JoeAvion Starks for a 31-yard touchdown with eight minutes left in the third quarter. The touchdown by JoeAvion Starks pushed the score to 30-0. The junior collected 71 receiving yards in addition to his touchdown.
The final blow against the Taylor County Cardinals came in the third quarter as Demarkus Wilson ran for a 2-yard touchdown to make it 37-0.
The Blue Tornado kept possession for 28 minutes, while Taylor County held it for 19 minutes in the loss.
James finished the night with 16 complete passes on 24 attempts, 236 yards, and two touchdowns. In addition, the sophomore collected two rushing attempts and six yards.
The Paducah Tilghman team will continue the season, heading to Casey County next Friday night. The team looks to return to the Class 3A state championship with unfinished business.
Paducah Tilghman 37, Taylor County 0
Taylor County — 0 0 0 0 — 0
Paducah Tilghman — 0 23 14 0 — 37
