On Friday night, Paducah Tilghman returned to Brooks Stadium to host Christian Count. With Caleb Payne on the mound, the Tornado etched another win on the season by a 12-2 tally. This victory follows a 3-2 marathon loss at McCracken County on Wednesday.
“This was a good game to get back in action after the one we gave away on Wednesday,” Head Coach Tremayne Donald said. “The sooner to get back on the field, the better. It wasn’t as good as it has been.”
The Tornado didn’t kick off scoring until the second inning when Zion LaGrone scored on a passed ball. Before PTHS could continue scoring, Christian County snagged the third out in the inning.
“We didn’t have good at-bats in the first couple of innings,” Donald said. “The next couple of innings, we had some good at-bats and took what was given to us.”
The game would go to 4-0 in Tilghman’s favor before Christian County scored two in the fourth inning. On George Forrest’s single, David Krzywada and Preston Phan scored. This offense was a little too much for Tilghman’s comfort.
“Only problem I have that we need to fix is routine errors. I’m going to fix that,” Donald said. “Those mental errors are what got us beat on Wednesday. Just a couple errors that are routine plays and us not executing with runnings in scoring position with less than two outs, we didn’t get them.”
It was Leyton Patterson’s triple in the fourth inning that shifted momentum for the Tornado. In the fourth, PTHS would plate six runs total, making it 10-2.
“I knew we needed a couple runs to end the game,” Patterson said. “I got up there looking for a fastball. I saw one and drove it.”
The triple scored Justin West, LaGrone, and Burke Waggoner.
By the bottom of the fifth, walks would come back to haunt Christian. LaGrone, who scored the first run of the night would draw a walk with bases loaded to end the game with Jalen Seay scoring.
Coach Donald looks forward to the rest of the season for Paducah Tilghman and isn’t letting what happened earlier in the week change that. He’s pleased with his 17-2 record and his team.
“You know, we should have won that game 5-2 (against McCracken), but it is what it is,” Donald said “We don’t get to replay it and we look forward to seeing them on down the road. But we did a better job tonight with runners at third by just hitting ground balls and I was pleased with that.”
Seay (two runs, one hit one RBI), Gage Griggs (one run, one RBI), Levin East (two runs), West (one run), LaGrone (two runs, one hit, three RBI), Patterson (one hit, three RBI), Clay Chandler (one run), and Jack Hutchinson (two runs, one hit) each played a role in the win.
Payne went all five innings, striking out six and only allowing two runs on five hits.
The junior only walked one in his appearance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.