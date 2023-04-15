Gunner Massey

Gunner Massey worked the mound for Paducah Tilghman in the 10-0 victory over Webster County at Trigg County High School. The junior threw five innings for the Blue Tornado, striking out six and allowing four hits on 80 pitches.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

CADIZ — The Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado continued the hunt for the program’s third consecutive 2A title during the Kentucky 2A Sectionals against Webster County at Trigg County High School. The Blue Tornado defeated the Webster County Trojans with a 10-0 shutout.

Gunner Massey worked the mound for Paducah Tilghman. The junior threw five innings for the Blue Tornado, striking out six and allowing four hits on 80 pitches.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In