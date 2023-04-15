CADIZ — The Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado continued the hunt for the program’s third consecutive 2A title during the Kentucky 2A Sectionals against Webster County at Trigg County High School. The Blue Tornado defeated the Webster County Trojans with a 10-0 shutout.
Gunner Massey worked the mound for Paducah Tilghman. The junior threw five innings for the Blue Tornado, striking out six and allowing four hits on 80 pitches.
Paducah Tilghman got up 3-0 in the bottom of the first inning, with Levin East kicking off with a four-pitch walk. Jalen Seay’s RBI single allowed East to score ahead of an RBI double by Devin Kiebler to make it 2-0 with zero outs. The third run of the inning came on a ground out by Burke Waggoner, allowing Hank James to score.
Webster County escaped the inning without further damage by the Tornado as Braden Douglas flew out to center field.
The Blue Tornado continued to roll in the second inning, moving the score to 7-0 with help from stolen bases and an RBI single by Massey. In the victory, Paducah Tilghman stole 10 bases against the Trojans.
Webster County kept the Blue Tornado scoreless in the third inning, but Paducah Tilghman returned to an explosive offense in the fourth. First, Massey collected another RBI in the inning, allowing Seay to score with one out. Then, a two-out double by Waggoner allowed Tilghman to take a 9-0 lead, leading to the bottom of the sixth inning.
With two HBPs and a single by Caleb Payne, Douglas grounded into a fielder’s choice, allowing Massey to score and induce the run rule, allowing Paducah Tilghman to take home a 10-0 victory.
Seay appeared in relief for the Blue Tornado. The sophomore threw an inning, walking one and striking out one while facing four batters.
Chase Hearrin took the loss for Webster County. The senior worked over three innings on the mound. Hearrin allowed five hits, nine runs (earned), and walked six in the loss.
Rylen Cardwell appeared in relief for the Trojans. Cardwell threw two innings of work, allowing three hits and one run (earned) while striking out two of 12 batters faced.
PADUCAH TILGHMAN 10, WEBSTER COUNTY 0
WCHS 0 0 0 0 0 0 X — 0-4-3
PTHS 3 4 0 2 0 1 X — 10-8-0
WP: G. Massey; LP: C. Hearrin
2B: WCHS — J. Thurby; PTHS — B. Waggoner, D. Kiebler
TB: WCHS — J. Thurby 2, B. Parker 1, M. Austin 1, P. Pearcy 1; PTHS — B. Waggoner 2, G. Massey 2, J. Seay 2, D. Kiebler 2, J. James 1, C. Payne 1
HBP: WCHS — T. Hardison, B. Ferrell; PTHS — L. East, B. Waggoner, J. Seay, D. Kiebler
SB: PTHS — J. Seay 3, L. East 2, A. Nunn, B. Mira, H. James, D. Kiebler, C. Payne
CS: WCHS — J. Thurby, M. Austin
RECORDS: Paducah Tilghman (9-5); Webster County (7-8)
