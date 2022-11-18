On Friday, the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado will head to Louisville to tackle a familiar beast, Christian Academy-Louisville, in the 2022 Class 3A 2022 UK HealthCare Sports Medicine State Football Finals at Centurion Stadium.
Last season, the Blue Tornado shocked and surprised CAL with a 41-34 victory, shutting down the Centurion powerhouse to end their season with an 11-1 record. However, Paducah Tilghman continued the season, falling in the Class 3A State Championship game against Belfry.
“This is a big game. I’m sure (Christian Academy-Louisville) have had us circled for a year now, and it is here,” Paducah Tilghman head coach Sean Thompson said. “They are a great football team and well coached. We will have to play a clean football game. I expect a battle of 3A’s best, and hopefully, we all left it on the line at the end of the night.”
This season, Paducah Tilghman’s tough schedule has prepared them for Friday night’s matchup against CAL. In their first two playoff appearances, the Blue Tornado beat Taylor County 37-0 and Casey County 56-22, with sophomore quarterback Jack James and senior running back Jordauyn White leading the sea of blue and white each Friday night.
James has collected 1,930 passing yards and 21 touchdowns. During his freshman year against CAL, he passed for 321 yards and three touchdowns. White, who has been a staple for Tilghman, has 982 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.
Tilghman sits with a 6-6 record heading into the contest. The program has scored 356 points, allowing opponents to score 216. The Blue Tornado has 1,817 rushing yards, allowing 1,641 while collecting 2,014 passing yards and allowing 1,527.
This season, however, CAL has remained perfect with a 12-0 record. The Centurions, coached by former Blue Tornado Hunter Cantwell, have held opponents to just over six points per game. The team is ranked No. 1 in the state in scoring offense with 50.8 points per game and No. 3 in scoring defense with 6.5 points per game.
The most any opponent has scored against CAL this season came when Owensboro Catholic put up 15 points back in September. The Centurions have scored 609 points, only allowing opponents to score 78. The program has 1,899 rushing yards, allowing 760, while collecting 2,687 passing yards, allowing 832.
After Friday night’s contests across the 3A class the bracket will be reconfigured based on remaining teams and their RPI standings. This could land Tilghman facing Bardstown (12-0), Union County (12-0), Mason County (12-0), Greenup County (8-4), Bell County (10-2) or Ashland Blazer (8-4). The location will also be based on KHSAA RPI, meaning the team will be back on the road during the holiday weekend if the Blue Tornado is victorious.
