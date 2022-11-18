Paducah Tilghman football

Paducah Tilghman’s senior Nolan Waller (34) adds to the Blue Tornado lead over McCracken County at McRight Field in August. Waller and the Tornado team will head to Louisville to take on Christian Academy-Louisville on Friday night. Last season, the Blue Tornado defeated the Centurions 41-34.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

On Friday, the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado will head to Louisville to tackle a familiar beast, Christian Academy-Louisville, in the 2022 Class 3A 2022 UK HealthCare Sports Medicine State Football Finals at Centurion Stadium.

Last season, the Blue Tornado shocked and surprised CAL with a 41-34 victory, shutting down the Centurion powerhouse to end their season with an 11-1 record. However, Paducah Tilghman continued the season, falling in the Class 3A State Championship game against Belfry.

