MAYFIELD — On Friday night, the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado traveled to Graves County to compete against the Eagles. The Blue Tornado remain undefeated, claiming a 42-18 victory over the Eagles at Jay F. Buckley Field.
The last meeting between the two programs came on August 26, 2022, when Paducah Tilghman defeated the Eagles in a 25-7 victory.
The Blue Tornado struck first during the first quarter, with junior Jakevion Perry scoring the first touchdown. The extra point by senior Shep Esper gave Paducah Tilghman the 7-0 lead with nine minutes in the quarter left. Minutes later, junior Jack James moved the score to 14-0 with a touchdown.
Despite Graves County (0-2) fighting against the Blue Tornado, it was all Paducah Tilghman (2-0) in the first quarter. Junior Martels Carter Jr. stunned the crowd as he continued dominating the field. By the end of the quarter, PTHS led 21-0.
The second quarter remained all Blue Tornado, with junior Jatayvion Rouse adding to the scoreboard, giving Tilghman the 28-0 lead. However, with less than a minute left before halftime, Graves County’s junior Brayden Woodward put the Eagles on the board, making it 28-6 with the PAT unsuccessful, going into the half.
Returning from the half, Paducah Tilghman pushed the lead to 35-6 with two minutes left in the third quarter, with Carter grabbing his second touchdown in the contest. Despite being down, Graves County battled with junior Kaden Gregory at the helm. Gregory’s touchdown moved the score to 35-12 with the missed two-point conversion by the Eagles with 10 minutes left.
Gregory continued to push through Tilghman’s stoic defense as the Eagles chipped into the Blue Tornado lead late in the fourth quarter, moving to 35-18. The Blue Tornado added one more touchdown, courtesy of sophomore Demarkus Wilson, to make it a final of 42-18.
Tilghman’s James finished with 18 pass completions on 29 attempts for 160 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Graves County’s Gregory finished with 12 pass completions on 25 attempts for 91 yards and one touchdown. Freshman Raygon Mathis, who came in behind Gregory, had two pass completions on three attempts for 21 yards and one interception.
The Blue Tornado will meet with Mayfield next Friday night at McRight, while Graves County will host McEwen, TN, at Jay F. Buckley Field.
