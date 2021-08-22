For the first time since Aug 24, 2019, the McCracken County Mustangs and Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado faced off in the crosstown rivalry of Rumble on the River on Saturday night at Marquette Stadium.
Under the leadership of new head coach Sean Thompson, the Blue Tornado secured the 35-27 victory over the Mustangs.
"It's crazy, you know, I'm proud of the kids. They came out and fought from the beginning to the end," Thompson told The Sun. "Being an outsider looking in, you hear all the time that Tilghman when they get down, they don't know how to come back. They responded to adversity, and they came out hot."
Paducah Tilghman did come out hot at Marquette, with JoAvion Starks scoring the first touchdown of the night with 9:41 left in the first quarter. The Tilghman fan section roared in excitement as a sea of white and blue celebrated.
"Another thing they say is, they come out slow and (tonight) they started fast," Thompson said. "They came back, faced a little adversity, and they finished the game. We're young, and we still have a lot of growing to do. We made a lot of mistakes, but we got the win."
Tilghman pushed the score to 12-0 with 8:50 left in the second quarter on an 85-yard touchdown by Brian Thomas. Moments later, McCracken County got on the board with Pryor Lamb throwing to Zach Sims for a 15-yard touchdown at the 6:21 mark.
"Nolan (Waller), that's the first time he's ever kicked before, and he did a great job," Thompson said regarding the missed extra points. "We had a trick play on the first extra point, and the guys couldn't hear. It was loud and a great atmosphere, but the kids couldn't hear, and we had a missed assignment. They did a good job later making up for it, and we were able to recover, so it ended up working out for us."
By the one-minute mark in the second quarter, McCracken County took their first lead of the night, going into halftime with a 20-18 advantage. Thompson, who believes in bringing the spirit of Tilghman football back to what it once was under the greats such as the late Allan Cox, must have given his team the pep talk that pushed them to an outstanding second half.
Paducah Tilghman led 26-20, with Malachi Rider scoring on a 5-yard run touchdown by the third quarter. The Mustangs, however, were able to break through the Tilghman wall and take the lead once again, scoring on a 19-yard touchdown by Zander Mayes, making it 27-26.
At the two-minute mark in the third quarter, a McCracken snap sailed into the end zone for a safety, giving Paducah Tilghman a 28-27 lead. From that moment, the tone shifted, and the Blue Tornado were ready to claim the trophy.
Paducah's Deyonte Bell pushed the score to 35-27 on a 3-yard run with 11:55 remaining in the fourth quarter. The score remained until the final seconds ticked away at Marquette.
The victorious Tornado finished with 17 first downs, 33-111 rushes-yards, 14-308 Recep-yards, and 308 passing yards. McCracken County finished with 16 first downs, 25-67 rushes-yards, 18-272 Recep-yards, and 272 passing yards.
