For the second night in a row, the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado defeated the St. Mary Vikings. The two teams moved to Wednesday night with a schedule change due to possible inclement weather on the originally scheduled night.
The Blue Tornado took home a 3-1 victory in the rescheduled Wednesday night feature. Although the Vikings kept Paducah Tilghman’s often dangerous lineup at bay with only five hits, John Kiebler hit a solo shot over the left-field fence on the first pitch of the contest.
For St. Mary, Jack Muiter worked a quick first inning after the John Kiebler home run and walked Gage Griggs. Griggs was the first out in the inning, being picked off by Muiter’s fireball to first baseman Landon Durbin to tag out the senior speedster. The next out came as Levin East grounded out to short. Then, to end the top half of the inning, Zion LaGrone grounded out.
St. Mary leadoff Cade Fleming hit a scorching double to left field but was picked off for the first out like Griggs. On the mound for Paducah Tilghman, Gunner Massey got out of the inning without breaking a sweat, striking out Brett Haas and inducing a pop-out by Durbin.
The one-run lead remained until the top of the third inning when Paducah Tilghman added two more. Leyton Patterson’s leadoff single kicked off for the Blue Tornado. Patterson advanced on a wild pitch to second base and was thrown out at third base on a fielder’s choice by Jack James.
John Kiebler reached on St. Mary, advancing James to second base. Another error by the Vikings allowed James to score, making it 2-0. However, the Vikings squeaked out of the inning without further damage after John Kiebler scored on a sacrifice fly by East, and LaGrone flew out to end the inning.
During the home half of the third inning, Jackson Willett hit a first-pitch double to right field. Willett’s courtesy runner Austin Duncan moved to third base with two outs as Haas struck out swinging and Durbin singled to third base. As Durbin stole second base, Paducah Tilghman did not communicate, as Austin Duncan stole home to make it 3-1 without a throw to catcher Devin Kiebler.
Despite a 12-pitch at-bat, Avry Duncan eventually grounded out to third base after an epic battle against Tilghman’s Massey.
The fourth inning was lackluster for St. Mary and Paducah Tilghman, with no hits, only strikeouts, and flyouts. Tilghman’s head coach Tremayne Donald took Massey out and brought John Kiebler to the mound with two outs. John Kiebler threw four pitches to strike out Zack Krueger to end the fourth inning.
Paducah Tilghman fell into base running troubles during the top of the fifth and sixth innings. What began as a good inning turned into a scoreless situation. Back-to-back singles by James and John Kiebler quickly turned dim for the Tilghman crowd as Griggs grounded into a fielder’s choice. As James attempted to run home to score, St. Mary’s Durbin fired the ball to Willett, who then chased James back to third base, placing a tag on him for the second out in the inning.
After the out at third, John Kiebler and Griggs were left on base as East flew out to center field to end the Tornado threat.
With another chance to score in the Tilghman half of the sixth inning, the Blue Tornado fell victim to base running and quick defense by the Vikings.
LaGrone drew a walk before Devin Kiebler singled to left field to give the Blue Tornado another chance to increase their lead. LaGrone moved to third base on a passed ball as the courtesy runner Burke Waggoner advanced on the same pitch.
Unfortunately for Tilghman, Massey grounded into a fielder’s choice to shortstop as LaGrone was caught between third and home. Despite a tag, LaGrone was called safe by the umpire as Quigley fired the ball to get Waggoner out, returning to second base in the debacle.
The second out came as Massey did the same as Waggoner, heading to third base as LaGrone was held up on the fielder’s choice by Caleb Payne. Patterson grounded out on a ball hit to first base to get Muiter out of the inning and St. Mary back in the dugout.
John Kiebler continued to control the game while on the mound in the bottom half of the sixth. The hurler induced a ground out from Durbin and Avry Duncan and a strikeout of Luke Heath to end the inning.
Muiter threw a complete game, only facing three batters in the top of the seventh as James lined out while John Kiebler and Griggs grounded out.
In an attempt to walk it off, St. Mary went up to bat in the bottom of the seventh against the stoic John Kiebler. Landre Smiles struck out for the first out before Krueger drew a walk.
However, Krueger was left at first base as the following two Vikings struck out to end the game.
Massey earned the win for Paducah Tilghman. The sophomore threw 3.2 innings, allowing three hits and one run, walking zero, and striking out six on 62 pitches.
John Kiebler snagged the save, throwing 3.1 innings while walking two and striking out six.
The senior did not allow a hit or run in his appearance on 50 pitches.
Muiter took the loss for St. Mary, throwing seven innings and allowing five hits, three runs (one earned), and walking two on 99 pitches.
Paducah Tilghman 3, St. Mary 1
Paducah Tilghman 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 — 3-5-1
St. Mary 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1-3-2
WP: G Massey; LP: J Muiter; S: J Kiebler
2B: SM — C Fleming, J Willett
HR: PTHS — J Kiebler
TB: PTHS — J Kiebler 5, J James 1, L Patterson 1, D Kiebler 1; SM — C Fleming 2, J Willett 2, L Durbin 1
RECORDS: Paducah Tilghman (21-4); St. Mary (12-6)
