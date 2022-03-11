Paducah Tilghman’s Blue Tornado baseball team looks to achieve greatness with three reclassified seniors and an abundance of youthful talent taking the field at Brooks Stadium this upcoming season.
With head coach Tremayne Donald at the helm, the iconic Tornado across the jersey means more than just a team name. It’s tradition, a legacy filled with men who went on to play in Major League Baseball, and it is family — something Coach Donald knows quite well.
“At the end of the day, my job is not to just win games,” Donald said. “It’s to make better young men. I love my kids like they are my own. God knew I was going to be a coach, and getting to play professional baseball prepared me to be a coach.”
Donald took over the Blue Tornado in 2020 as the global pandemic approached with a loaded roster that included College Baseball World Series Champion Jackson Fristoe. But as fate would have it, Donald’s opportunity to coach his alumni had to wait a whole year before he could embrace the title as the coach for a school that he cherishes deeply.
“I’ve been trying to preach to the guys for three years about wearing Tilghman across their chest and what it stands for,” He said. “The first year, we had the COVID cancellation and did not get to play despite having a lot of anticipation and excitement. Last year, we did well, although I am still living the night of the St. Mary game, and I will live it until March 18.”
Despite Paducah Tilghman recording a 19-3 record before going into the postseason, the Blue Tornado faced St. Mary in the Second District tournament and was defeated 6-2 to end their season and record their fourth loss of the season. For the Tornado, the loss was gut wrenching but fueled a fire that will burn in the bellies of the varsity members who played that afternoon, giving them momentum to rewrite the script this year.
“I believe our one through nine is going to be as good as anyone in the state with those fifth-year seniors returning,” Donald said. “Truly, John Kiebler, he’s one that reclassified and had Tommy John surgery last year. All John could do for us was be a designated hitter, and this year, he is back on the field. He’s the second kid that I have ever coached that can play every position on the field. I’ve told others, if I put him in his best position, he would be the best catcher in the state of Kentucky.”
That script does include senior Kiebler, who Donald praises, who could not assist defensively last year and took advantage of reclassifying to return and give the Blue Tornado roster another piece of a powerful puzzle. His younger brother, Devin, is also a big name for the Tornado and Donald’s club.
“I believe we will be as good as Devin produces offensively,” He said. “If he can produce with his bat as I’m anticipating, we’re going to be good.”
Devin Kiebler led his team as a sophomore with 31 hits in 29 games and a .408 batting average. His brother John collected 10 hits and a .217 average as a designated hitter while recovering from an often career-changing injury.
In addition to the Kiebler brothers, Donald looks forward to sophomore Jalen Seay and his growth on the field.
“I think he is one of the best kids in the state,” He said. “He’s going to be big for Paducah Tilghman this year.”
Seay returns after posting a 4-0 record and a 1.33 ERA last season in 26 innings of work. As a freshman on the bump, he gave up only 18 hits on 416 pitches. Along with Seay, Paducah Tilghman’s arms are loaded despite losing their dominating force Justin West to injury.
Juniors Caleb Payne and Levin East will be returning on the mound, coming in clutch for the Tornado throughout the 2021 season. Payne finished his sophomore year behind team leader West in strikeouts with 45 and led all team arms with seven wins in 10 games pitched. East posted a 0.72 ERA in 39 innings, striking out 41 and collecting three saves.
Another piece of Paducah Tilghman’s mighty puzzle includes senior Gage Griggs, a speedster and often dangerous weapon on the base paths, who finished his junior year with a team-high of 36 stolen bases in 37 attempts.
As well as his fancy footwork, Griggs collected 30 hits for the Tornado and led his team with eight doubles.
Last year’s RBI leader Leyton Patterson returns as a reclassified senior and looks to do as much damage offensively as he did one year ago. In his first senior season, Patterson collected 28 RBIs, 25 hits and posted a .338 batting average.
Paducah Tilghman’s season is slated to begin on March 18 at Brooks Stadium as the team hosts the visiting Hardin County Cougars from Illinois.
