Paducah Tilghman soccer

Paducah Tilghman’s Dawson Black (25) and Mason Atnip (9) celebrate during the team’s 4-1 victory over Trigg County on Thursday night.

 Photo courtesy of Rennie Skinner

Like many high school athletic programs, the Paducah Tilghman High School boys soccer program has battled against the odds that began as the world faced a global pandemic. The odds, which have been against the program, flipped a switch on Thursday night for the Blue Tornado.

In the Thursday night matchup between Tilghman and Trigg County, the Tornado team returned home from its travels with a 4-1 victory.

