Like many high school athletic programs, the Paducah Tilghman High School boys soccer program has battled against the odds that began as the world faced a global pandemic. The odds, which have been against the program, flipped a switch on Thursday night for the Blue Tornado.
In the Thursday night matchup between Tilghman and Trigg County, the Tornado team returned home from its travels with a 4-1 victory.
“Thursday night’s win seemed almost inevitable. The energy and focus around this years squad is a night and day comparison to that of the past, and a testament to the resilience and perseverance of the individuals on the roster,” Paducah Tilghman head coach Blaine Skeen said.
“I was pleased they could exhibit that last night in a victorious away performance to start the season.”
Between the 2019 and 2020 seasons, Paducah Tilghman lost almost 20 seniors, leaving the program to rebuild with an abundance of youth and determination.
The victory marked the first win for the Blue Tornado since a 4-1 win over St. Mary on October 10, 2019, in the First District tournament.
Despite two trying seasons, the Blue Tornado and its four current seniors have pushed forward under Skeen’s guidance and left it all on the field, hungry to return the program to its former glory.
“We are excited to show everyone the fruits of our labors on the field this fall as we continue to push forward and unlock even further the potential we know we have,” Skeen said. “The leaders in the squad, especially the seniors, have set the tone for what we intend to achieve this season.”
The victory came with four goals, all coming from sophomore Dawson Black and freshman Mason Atnip. Sophomore Alex McMillan and senior Jacob West collected assists, both tallying one each.
Sophomore goalkeeper Blain Oliver only allowed Trigg County to score one goal. In addition, he tallied three saves in the win.
The team will have their official home opener on August 15 against Madisonville-North Hopkins with a 7 p.m. start time. It will be the first time the two have played against each other since 2011 when Paducah Tilghman defeated Madisonville-North Hopkins in a 3-2 victory.
