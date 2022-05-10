On Saturday, Paducah Tilghman’s baseball program hosted a three-team round-robin tournament at Brooks Stadium. Calloway County and Christian County attended the all-day event along with the Blue Tornado.
The Blue Tornado was the only team to win their two allotted games as Christian County fell to Paducah Tilghman and Calloway County. However, the Lakers split the day with a win and a loss.
Paducah Tilghman 3, Christian County 0The Christian County Colonels were looking to redeem themselves after the loss against McCracken County’s baseball program on Friday night but could not make noise against Paducah Tilghman.
Tilghman’s go-to man Levin East started the game and struck out the side to begin the game. Gage Montes kept the damage to a minimum for the bottom half of the inning despite giving up a leadoff walk to John Kiebler.
Paducah Tilghman’s first out came as John Kiebler attempted to steal second base but was no match for Christian County’s Bobby Irving, who hurled the ball to shortstop to complete the play. Gage Griggs grounded out for the second out. East knocked Paducah Tilghman’s first hit in the game. However, his courtesy runner Caleb Payne was left on base as Zion LaGrone flew out to end the inning.
East shut down the Colonels as he struck out Brylle Javier and Carter Sholar before inducing a ground out from Jacob Jenkins. But unfortunately, his counterpart for Christian County did the same at the bottom of the second.
Montes worked a quick inning, silencing the often boisterous Tornado. Although the hurler was dealing for Christian County, his offense could not give him the run support needed to defeat Paducah Tilghman. Hayden Hunt grounded out during the Colonel half of the third inning, Irving was out with a dropped third strike, and JaSean Riley ended the inning attempting to steal second. Paducah Tilghman scored the first run as John Kiebler advanced to third base on an error by Montes attempting to pick off the senior Tornado.
A single by Griggs allowed John Kiebler to score, giving the PTHS bunch a 1-0 lead. Griggs later stole home, making it 2-0 before East grounded out to end the inning.
It wasn’t until the bottom of the sixth inning that Paducah Tilghman scored again. The run came as Braden Douglas singled on a pop fly, allowing Clay Chandler to cross home plate, making it 3-0.
The score remained as John Kiebler finished out the game for Paducah Tilghman. Despite a double by Sholar, the Colonels fell short as Jenkins grounded into a fielder’s choice and was then caught stealing second base to end the game.
East earned the win for Paducah Tilghman. The junior threw four innings, striking out eight while not allowing a single run or hit on 55 pitches.
Kiebler snagged the save for the Blue Tornado. The senior allowed two hits and three walks while striking out four on 53 pitches.
Montes took the loss for Christian County. He threw six innings, allowing nine hits, three runs (two earned), one walk, and struck out one on 75 pitches.
Calloway 15, Christian County 5
The second game at Brooks Stadium belonged to Christian County and Calloway County’s Lakers. The Lakers took an early eight-run lead in the third inning and never returned, earning the 15-5 win on Saturday.
Despite the loss, the Colonels took a one-run lead in the bottom of the second inning as Carter Sholar scored on a passed ball during Bobby Irving’s time at the dish. Irving and Gage Montes drew back-to-back walks but were left on base as Lane Gamble struck out, and Elijah Underhill flew out to second base to end the inning.
Things turned south quickly for Christian County in the top of the third inning when the Lakers took complete control of the game. Back-to-back singles set the tone as Gage Bazzell’s RBI single scored Cadwell Turner to tie it 1-1.
Another single for Calloway County loaded the bases with Ty Weatherly, Lockhart, and Bazzell ready to run. Lockhart scored on a passed ball before another walk loaded the bases.
A sacrifice fly allowed Bazzell to score, making it 3-1. The score went to 4-1 on an RBI double by Starks, scoring Weatherly on the next play.
The inning continued with a double by Jacob Akin and then Braden Pingel reaching first base on a dropped third strike. As Christian County collected their second out in the inning, Calloway County pushed the score to 6-1 and then 8-1 before the inning ended.
Christian County inched away at the Laker lead in the bottom half of the third inning. Irving’s RBI single to third base allowed Preston Phan to score 8-2. A single by Montes scored Joshua Snorton, making it 8-3. Before Gamble struck out to end the inning, Sholar scored on a passed ball to make it 8-4.
However, the lead grew in the top of the fourth as Calloway County added another run when Lockhart scored on a Christian County error to make it 9-4. And in the top of the fifth, the Lakers pushed the game out of reach as Weatherly singled to score Lockhart, giving them a six-run lead.
Once again, Christian County chipped away at the Calloway lead during the bottom of the fifth inning. Underhill singled to left field, giving Montes a chance to cut the lead to five rather than six. Gambel and Underhill, however, were left in scoring position as Phan struck out for the third out.
The scoring did not end for the Lakers during the top of the sixth inning. The lead reached 13-5 before the inning ended with Turner caught stealing third base. The three-run inning kicked off as Pingel grounded into a fielder’s choice, allowing Lockhart to score. Singles by Turner and Bazzell assisted in the inning.
The final two runs for the Lakers came in the top of the seventh inning as two hits by pitches loaded the bases and allowed Calloway County to score their 14th run. Pingel’s fielder’s choice scored Lockhart to make it 15-5, officially putting the game out of reach for the Colonels.
Matthew Ray took the win for Calloway County. Ray threw 4.2 innings, allowing seven hits, five runs (three earned), five walks, and struck out eight on 122 pitches.
Nick Caldwell appeared in relief for the Lakers. Caldwell worked 2.1 innings, allowing three hits and striking out two on 36 pitches.
Sholar took the loss for Christian County. He worked 2.2 innings, allowing eight hits, eight runs (five earned), walking two, and striking out two on 84 pitches.
Gamble appeared in relief for the Colonels. He threw 3.1 innings, allowing eight hits and five runs (four earned), and did not strike out a batter on 48 pitches.
Hunt finished the game for Christian County. He worked one inning, allowing one hit and two runs (earned) on 26 pitches.
Tilghman 10, Calloway County 4
In the final game of the round-robin tournament, the Lakers fell to the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado at Brooks Stadium. Despite the big win over Christian County, the Lakers could not topple the Blue Tornado.
With Caleb Payne on the mound for Paducah Tilghman, the junior worked a quick first inning despite giving up a single to Cadwell Turner. Payne snagged the 10-4 victory, throwing five innings while allowing six hits, one run (earned), walking two, and striking out two.
For Calloway County, Turner shut down the Blue Tornado, only facing three batters in the bottom half of the first inning. Although Turner remained strong, he took the loss for the Lakers, working 2.2 innings, allowing four hits, four runs (earned), walking three, and striking out one.
The Lakers struck first after Payne loaded the bases and hit Braden Pingel to give Calloway County a 1-0 lead. With the bases loaded, Turner struck out on four pitches to end the inning and the possible rally for his team.
Paducah Tilghman wasted no time tying it at 1-1 in the bottom of the second inning as Payne grounded out to score Zion LaGrone. However, like the Lakers, Tilghman could not produce any more runs with runners in scoring position.
A three-run inning for the Blue Tornado gave them a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the third that kicked off with an RBI single by LaGrone. The inning continued as Devin Kiebler grounded out, scoring John Kiebler. The last run of the inning came as Payne walked, scoring Gage Griggs. Leyton Patterson’s ground out ended the inning as Nick Caldwell came to relieve Turner on the mound.
Like the previous inning, the Blue Tornado took advantage of any opportunities. Back-to-back RBI singles by LaGrone and Devin Kiebler pushed the score to 7-1 before Gunner Massey doubled to make it 8-1.
It felt as if the game was officially out of reach for the Lakers in the bottom of the fifth inning as Tilghman scored two more to make it 10-1. However, the Lakers made things excitable in the top of the seventh inning as Jacob Akin reached on a Tilghman error to start the inning.
Pingel walked, and with an RBI single by Turner, the score changed to 10-2 with zero outs. Pingel scored on a groundout by Lockhart to make it 10-3, and with two outs, Turner scored to make it 10-4.
The rally ended as Cuyler McDaniel lined out to second base to end the game.
Massey appeared in relief for Paducah Tilghman. He worked two innings, allowing two hits, three runs (one earned), walking one, and striking out three on 40 pitches.
Caldwell appeared in relief for the Lakers. He threw one inning, allowing four hits, four runs (four earned), and two walks on 25 pitches.
Bazzell finished the game for Calloway County. He threw 2.1 innings, allowing two hits, two runs (one earned), two walks, and struck out two on 42 pitches.
