While the visiting Lady Tigers opened up scoring in the top of the first, the Lady Blue Tornado quickly took the lead in the bottom half with Cristin Ware kicking things off.
In the 14-1 victory over Hopkinsville, Paducah Tilghman’s Reagan Hartman allowed only one hit and one run in four innings. The freshman southpaw struck out six and walked one.
“Reagan’s still pitching good and that’s something to be proud of,” Tilghman head coach Sarah Trover said of Hartman’s outing. “She was having a hard day today, but she still came out and gave it her all. That’s really good for her to have that mentality as a freshman.”
The game derailed for the visiting Lady Tigers in the bottom of the third inning when Paducah Tilghman scored seven runs. The rally began when Gabi Logdson singled on a fly ball to left field, allowing Brooklynne Riley to score.
The momentum would continue when Lydia Wiley singled on a bunt, advancing Logdson to third. Logdson went on to score as Ellie Brown reached first base on an error by Hopkinsville’s shortstop, making the score 7-1.
As Tilghman continued its offensive onslaught, it was Rosie Minter’s single to left field that put the game out of reach for the Lady Tigers as Audreya White scored. On the next play, Serenity McCoy successfully stole home, increasing the lead to 11-1.
“One of the biggest things that we’re doing and have been talking about is having a better pitch selection at the plate,” Trover said. “That was something we didn’t do earlier in the week. We were waiting for our pitches and made sure we got what we were looking for, which led to a few walks and some good hits.”
The Lady Tornado (7-7) tallied eight hits against Hopkinsville (2-7) and loaded the bases in multiple innings.
McCoy (two runs, two hits, two RBI), Logdson (two runs, one hit, one RBI), Wiley (two runs, one hit one RBI), Brown (one run, one RBI), White (two runs, one hit, three RBI), Minter (one run, two hits, two RBI), and Riley (one run, one RBI) all drove in runs.
“We had a couple other girls that we were able to get into this game and give them some experience,” Trover said. “We’ve got four games next weekend at Best of the West. Just want to make sure that everyone is getting an opportunity.”
Mia Bobbitt pitched in relief during the top of the fifth. The eighth-grader pitched one inning and struck out all three batters she faced.
